Super Mario Movie: Nintendo Announces a Direct for the First Trailer, and Reveals a Very Detailed Poster
Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation to reveal the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie – and has unveiled a poster with tons of tiny details to pore over. Coinciding with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, Nintendo will begin a livestream at 1:05 pm Pacific...
Modern Warfare II Preorder Bonuses, Vault Edition and More Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the most ambitious project of Activision to date, is all set to release this month on October 28, 2022. Before the game releases, the developers have already held 2 beta weekends to let the players experience the title before release and also to iron out any bugs or issues plaguing the game. Call of Duty has come out and outlined the changes that will be made to the game post beta.
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
Dead Space - Official Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from the upcoming Dead Space remake. Check out the latest creepy trailer to see the terrifying creatures you'll be up against in this sci-fi survival horror game. Something has gone horribly wrong on board the mining ship, USG Ishimura.
Dead Space Remake Reveal Set for October 4, 2022: Here Is How to Watch the Livestream
The highly anticipate, and arguably one of the most popular horror survival titles, gets its first remake on January 27, 2023. Recently we learned that Dead Space Remake found God of War as an inspiration and inculcated a one-shot experience with no cuts or loading screens. As we reach closer to the release date, a game reveal prior to that is imminent and it arrives on October 4, 2022.
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
God of War Ragnarok May Take 40-Hours to Complete; Here Is What to Expect
With around a month to go for the release of God of War Ragnarok, fans have slowly began their prep for their playthrough of the long-awaited sequel. With the original title from 2018 leaving fans speechless with its story and gameplay, it's very likely that Santa Monica Studio has developed a similar experience, which will cause fans to stick their behinds on their gaming chair, as they complete the epic adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus.
Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - Chocobo Time Trials Trailer
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier's latest update brings new chocobo time trials available at various locations around the map. Watch the latest trailer for the update and earn rewards from these limited-time challenges. The Chocobo time trial challenges are available until October 12, 2022 at 01:59 UTC.
Overwatch 2 - Review
Is Overwatch 2 truly a sequel? It’s a question that has lingered around the second iteration of Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter ever since its unveiling in 2019, and one that intensified when it was revealed that it will fully replace the existing Overwatch, not exist alongside it. Well, now it’s finally in our hands, and I can say that while it’s less of a reinvention and more of an evolution of the intense, nuanced, and brilliantly colourful team-based battle that made its predecessor so enjoyable, it still brings enough new things to the table that it feels like its own distinct game and not simply Overwatch 1.5.
Valkyrie Elysium Video Review
Valkyrie Elysium reviewed on PlayStation 5 by John Carson. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PC. While Valkyrie Elysium is certainly not the next coming of the beloved PlayStation JRPG Valkyrie Profile, there are parts that shine. Sure, it's not a visual powerhouse, and it suffers from some occasionally aggravating camera issues, and the tale it weaves doesn’t leave you and your friends with much to discuss and dissect. But Elysium’s new take on combat does eventually grow into something fun and satisfying to play, and that’s enough to carry it through – just not to stand out.
Black Ant Armor
This page features information about the Black Ant Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ant Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Wiki Guide
Peach is one of the nine base playable characters you can put in your team in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is a versatile fighter, who is able to bolster herself and her allies with protective barriers while cleaving groups of foes with wide arcing blasts.
Game Modes
This page of IGN’s Overwatch 2 wiki lists all the game modes you can play in Overwatch 2, including new game modes which premiere along with new seasons of Overwatch 2’s Battle Pass. Control, Escort, Hybrid, and Push are game modes you can play in Quick Play, Competitive,...
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area - Launch Trailer
ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area is available now on PC and Xbox. Check out the trailer to learn more about this romantic visual novel and meet the cast of characters.
Interchange
Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
New Heroes
The launch of Overwatch 2 heralds an era of new heroes and the promise of many more heroes to come. According to the Overwatch 2 Roadmap, you can expect three new heroes to be introduced at the start of Season One of Overwatch 2: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. These...
Tips, Tricks, and Secrets
While it may appear that Overwatch 2's PvP is incredibly similar to its predecessor, dozens of subtle (and not so subtle) changes to Overwatch 2. Between the new Push Mode, new 5v5 team composition, or recent character reworks, there is a lot to keep track of. Here are some tips and tricks to ease you into this new era of Overwatch.
Lighthouse
Looking for relatively easy high-tier loot and equipment? The Lighthouse is the map you should explore in Escape from Tarkov. By following a few tips and directions, you’ll discover that this region has a lot of potential for filling every free space in your inventory with gear that will help you in your combat or that you can sell for quite some money.
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
