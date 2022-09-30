Read full article on original website
IGN
Kevin Feige: Werewolf By Night 'Will Ultimately Become Quite Important to the Future of the MCU'
The MCU has explored many different facets of genre fiction, from paranoia thrillers to sci-fi adventures. Werewolf by Night is Marvel's attempt to go all-in on classic horror, and according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, it could have a major impact on the MCU going forward. In a new...
Polygon
11 great movies new to streaming to watch in October 2022
October! It’s a great time for movies. Many people spend the month watching horror (we do that kind of thing year-round), but there’s no wrong way to do it, and plenty of excellent movies new to streaming this month for your viewing pleasure. Two of the funniest American...
Mission: Impossible 8: An Updated Cast List For Dead Reckoning Part 2, Including Tom Cruise
There is a very exciting future ahead for the Mission: Impossible franchise. While fans are used to seeing a new installment from the blockbuster series every few years, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has been cooking up an extreme treat for the next two chapters and has been filming them back-to-back. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to blow our minds in the year 2023, and the direct sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, will be coming out about 12 months later. Obviously there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the big sequel that is Mission: Impossible 8, and one of them is the fantastic ensemble cast that has been put together.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Special Celebrating Franchise and Halloween Horror Nights Airing on NBC
The upcoming Halloween Ends will truly mark the end of an era, as the final film in the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of Halloween films will be the sendoff to Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, with the occasion being honored this Saturday in the NBC special Halloween in Hollywood. The hour-long special will look back at the legacy of the franchise and its impact on pop culture, while also exploring the annual Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios. Halloween in Hollywood will air on NBC on Saturday, October 1st at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock on October 2nd. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.
Popculture
HBO Max Adds 2022 Summer Movie That's Still in Theaters
DC League of Super-Pets just joined the HBO Max catalog, even though it is still playing in theaters in some parts of the U.S. After standing out as one of the summer's biggest family hits, it is finally available to watch from the comfort of home. Its all-star cast list will entice even casual fans to give it a try.
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
A Scrapped Matthew McConaughey Movie, and When a Studio Investigates Its Own Project
It began with an anonymous note and ended with the scuttling of a $35 million feature. Skydance was about two months away from starting production on Dallas Sting, an inspirational true-life tale that was to star Matthew McConaughey, when the film was scrapped Sept. 14. It was to focus on a high school-age girls soccer team that in 1984 defeated some of the best women’s teams in the world, and their coach, Bill Kinder. McConaughey’s representative at WME received an anonymous complaint about Kinder, forwarding it to producers at Skydance and Berlanti Productions. In an interview with the Daily Mail on...
Jason Bateman said he 'almost took' down Michael Jackson while riding his bicycle around Universal Studios in the 80s
The "Ozark" star said he and fellow child actor Ricky Schroder nearly ran Jackson over while filming the NBC sitcom "Silver Spoons."
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series
Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent...
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
IGN
How Star Trek: Picard Created the USS Stargazer
Check out this exclusive clip from the brand new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Blu-ray and DVD extra features. The piece digs into the creation of the U.S.S. Stargazer, the state-of-the-art starship from Season 2 that is captained by Cristobal "Chris" Rios (Santiago Cabrera). In the featurette, the team discusses...
