Jerome Boger's ridiculous roughing the passer call cost Ravens dearly in loss to Bills
If there’s one thing we know about roughing the passer penalties, it’s that the NFL would prefer that they be called, whether there’s reason to call them or not. In the NFL rulebook, officials are told to skew to the presence of the penalty on a no-matter-what basis.
Look: Lamar Jackson Has A 4-Word Message For The Bills
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, in a battle of AFC contenders on Sunday afternoon. Baltimore dropped to 2-2 on the season with the loss, while Buffalo improved to 3-1 on the year with the win. Following the game, Ravens head coach Lamar Jackson had a message...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5 as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available,; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
Bills' Ryan Bates said he's cleared protocol, will play vs. Ravens
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates said he’s good to go in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. Bates suffered a concussion against the Miami Dolphins during his team’s 21-19 loss last weekend. Throughout this week, Bates has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol. In fact, just...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Gets X-ray
Poyer (undisclosed) went to the X-ray room after the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer came into Sunday questionable with a foot injury, however he did play, recording four tackles and two interceptions in the contest. Whether the need for an X-ray is related to his foot is still unknown.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Leaves Sunday's game
Hoyer is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Packers. Prior to exiting the game, Hoyer -- who was filling in for Mac Jones (ankle) -- had completed five of six pass attempts for 37 yards. In his absence, Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback for the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Bears' Michael Badgley: Set for Week 4 start
Badgley will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Badgley inked with the Bears on Saturday and will now start for the team in place of Cairo Santos (personal). The veteran converted 18 of his 22 field-goal tries across 13 games between the Colts and Titans last season, but rain and wind could impact Sunday's contest and therefore limit kicking opportunities.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Picks up knee injury
Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
4 Observations: Poyer, picks, poise lead to Bills Week 4 win
BALTIMORE, Md. (WIVB) — The Bills were sleepwalking for most of the first half as the Ravens built a 20-3 lead but they came to life right before halftime and were able to rally in the second half for a big road win. It’s the first time since 2011 that the Bills have trailed by 17 points […]
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Hurts neck Sunday
Brown injured his neck during Sunday's 25-10 win against the Commanders, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. During the fourth quarter, Brown ran to the sideline, seemingly favoring his left arm, but he eventually was deemed questionable to return due to a neck issue. He was unable to retake the field, ending his day with three catches (on six targets) for 61 yards. Michael Gallup (knee) was back in the lineup Sunday and figures to earn more work as he gets his feet under him, which could hinder Brown's potential moving forward. First, though, Brown may have some practice limitations this week as the Cowboys prepare for next Sunday's visit to the Rams.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Will not return
Fatukasi (quadriceps) will not return Sunday against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports. Fatukasi did not record any stats before suffering the injury. In his absence, Adam Gotsis will continue to handle snaps on the edge.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Apparent arm injury
Smith appeared to injure his arm in the final minute of Sunday's win over New Orleans in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Smith had six total tackles in the win after missing one game due to a concussion. The severity of the injury wasn't clear since it took place at the end of the game.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
