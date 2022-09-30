Read full article on original website
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Bills | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Week 4 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium: Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed 11 times for 73 yards but threw two interceptions while completing 20 of 29 passes for a season-low 144 yards. Since the season started, he has been fortunate enough to toss up several jump balls that his receivers have won. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Dolphins Fines: Tua Hit Ruling for Matt Milano, Josh Allen vs. ‘Dirty’ Miami Player Punished
Football is a nasty game - so nasty that the NFL spends time trying to dissect which bits of nastiness cross the line into fine-worthy offenses. The Week 3 loss by the Buffalo Bills at Miami was full of such unsavory play, with quarterback Josh Allen penalized for ripping the helmet off the head of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, long-thought by the Bills to simply be a "dirty'' player.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5 as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Josh Allen interception
The Buffalo Bills once again have gotten off to a rough start, this time against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens were up 20-3 in the second quarter. The Bills, whom many thought might be the team to beat in the AFC, have been struggling through the first quarter-plus. That’s especially true for quarterback Josh Allen, who started the game with two completions on seven attempts for 21 yards and an interception.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available,; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
Yardbarker
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back
The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits
The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Bumps up to Big Apple
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021, compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Bears' Michael Badgley: Set for Week 4 start
Badgley will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Badgley inked with the Bears on Saturday and will now start for the team in place of Cairo Santos (personal). The veteran converted 18 of his 22 field-goal tries across 13 games between the Colts and Titans last season, but rain and wind could impact Sunday's contest and therefore limit kicking opportunities.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Hurts neck Sunday
Brown injured his neck during Sunday's 25-10 win against the Commanders, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. During the fourth quarter, Brown ran to the sideline, seemingly favoring his left arm, but he eventually was deemed questionable to return due to a neck issue. He was unable to retake the field, ending his day with three catches (on six targets) for 61 yards. Michael Gallup (knee) was back in the lineup Sunday and figures to earn more work as he gets his feet under him, which could hinder Brown's potential moving forward. First, though, Brown may have some practice limitations this week as the Cowboys prepare for next Sunday's visit to the Rams.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Apparent arm injury
Smith appeared to injure his arm in the final minute of Sunday's win over New Orleans in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Smith had six total tackles in the win after missing one game due to a concussion. The severity of the injury wasn't clear since it took place at the end of the game.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Leading rusher against Carolina
Conner carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers. His scrimmage yards total was modest, but it was a season high for Conner. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams combined for 55 rushing yards on only nine carries, however, so while Conner remains the lead back for Arizona, his inefficiency could begin to cost him touches heading into a Week 5 matchup with the undefeated Eagles.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Picks up knee injury
Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
numberfire.com
Jamison Crowder (ankle) doubtful to return for Bills in Week 4
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is conisdered doubtful to return Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Crowder is dealing with an ankle injury, and as a result, the team has ruled him doubtful for the rest of the afternoon. Isaiah McKenzie's role will be even larger now without any competition in the slot.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Three catches in Week 4 win
Conklin caught three of five targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Conklin remained involved in Zach Wilson's (knee) season debut under center, as the tight end posted his second-highest yardage total of the season. Heading into Week 5 against the Dolphins, Conkin has totaled 21 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Signs deal to join active roster
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Smith had been elevated from the practice squad in prior weeks, but the Giants opted to use an open roster to officially sign the linebacker to the 53-man roster. Smith played in four games with the Giants last season, compiling 12 tackles and a pass deflection, but he's not expected to be anything more than linebacker depth on this current iteration of the team.
