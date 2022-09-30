Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bengals DT Josh Tupou on Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'I never want to hurt anybody in the NFL'
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou recorded his first career NFL sack in the team's Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" game against the Miami Dolphins. That's the good news. The bad news, of course, is that his achievement resulted in another scary-looking scene involving an injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5 as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Leaves Sunday's game
Hoyer is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Packers. Prior to exiting the game, Hoyer -- who was filling in for Mac Jones (ankle) -- had completed five of six pass attempts for 37 yards. In his absence, Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback for the Patriots.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Picks up knee injury
Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Will not return
Fatukasi (quadriceps) will not return Sunday against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports. Fatukasi did not record any stats before suffering the injury. In his absence, Adam Gotsis will continue to handle snaps on the edge.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Hurts neck Sunday
Brown injured his neck during Sunday's 25-10 win against the Commanders, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. During the fourth quarter, Brown ran to the sideline, seemingly favoring his left arm, but he eventually was deemed questionable to return due to a neck issue. He was unable to retake the field, ending his day with three catches (on six targets) for 61 yards. Michael Gallup (knee) was back in the lineup Sunday and figures to earn more work as he gets his feet under him, which could hinder Brown's potential moving forward. First, though, Brown may have some practice limitations this week as the Cowboys prepare for next Sunday's visit to the Rams.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Apparent arm injury
Smith appeared to injure his arm in the final minute of Sunday's win over New Orleans in London, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Smith had six total tackles in the win after missing one game due to a concussion. The severity of the injury wasn't clear since it took place at the end of the game.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Leading rusher against Carolina
Conner carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers. His scrimmage yards total was modest, but it was a season high for Conner. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams combined for 55 rushing yards on only nine carries, however, so while Conner remains the lead back for Arizona, his inefficiency could begin to cost him touches heading into a Week 5 matchup with the undefeated Eagles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
Yardbarker
Four Steelers Defensive Starters Suffer Injuries in Jets Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with some major injuries in the wake of a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets. Mike Tomlin provided updates on safety Terrell Edmunds, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, corner Cam Sutton and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Edmunds is in the concussion protocol, according to Tomlin, after...
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Signs deal to join active roster
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Smith had been elevated from the practice squad in prior weeks, but the Giants opted to use an open roster to officially sign the linebacker to the 53-man roster. Smith played in four games with the Giants last season, compiling 12 tackles and a pass deflection, but he's not expected to be anything more than linebacker depth on this current iteration of the team.
CBS Sports
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Possible high ankle sprain
The Colts fear that Taylor may have suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the running back "will have tests imminently" to asses his ankle injury. When asked Sunday about his availability for Thursday night's game against Denver, Taylor noted "I'm not sure yet. We'll see how things happen tomorrow morning." If Taylor is out or limited in Week 5, Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson could see added backfield work versus the Broncos, while Phillip Lindsay and D'Vonte Price are candidates to be elevated from the Colts' practice squad.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: May have suffered concussion
Leonard is being evaluated for a head injury Sunday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. Leonard was in the midst of his season debut after not playing yet this season due to a back injury. He had recorded two tackles before exiting against the Titans. If he is unable to return E.J. Speed will likely see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Cameron Sutton: Injured during game
Sutton suffered a hamstring injury during the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Sutton recorded a tackle and a pick in the loss, but he apparently picked up a hamstring injury along the way....
Comments / 0