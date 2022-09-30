ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronceverte Library announces book sale, refreshments

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
RONCEVERTE (WVDN) – The Friends of the Ronceverte Public Library are having their annual book sale at the Clifford Community and Recreation Center on Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

There will be a wide selection of books to choose from in both hardback and paperback.

This year the Friends are joined by the Ronceverte Lion’s Club who will be selling brown beans, cornbread, hotdogs with the works, and beverages.

For more information, call the Ronceverte Public Library at 304-647-7400.

The post Ronceverte Library announces book sale, refreshments appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

