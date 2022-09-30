ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu: What investors should know after this >$3M whale action

Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] trading volume jumped 49.14% in the last 24 hours, and the increase could be the impact of recent large transactions. Based on information from Etherscan, one of the top 100 Ethereum [ETH] whales made two huge transactions within the aforementioned period. The Ethereum block explorer also...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
Ethereum
ambcrypto.com

Under the (Robin)hood – What Polygon’s updates mean for MATIC

Robinhood, a leading trading app, will launch its Web3 trading app soon. It is in this regard that the platform has announced a partnership with Polygon. Polygon will be the first blockchain that the network will support, before eventually becoming a multi-chain wallet that supports a wide number of blockchains. Now, even though the app is yet to go live, the beta version which was released on the 27th of September has had a favorable reception.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: What to expect from the leading alt in Q4 after Merge

The Ethereum Merge was considered the most anticipated event before 15 September. However, there is no use denying the fact that the Merge failed to positively impact the price Ether [ETH]. According to data from cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush, the hype that surrounded the Merge before its implementation caused...
ambcrypto.com

MakerDAO: What does this exchange’s proposal mean for MKR investors

MakerDAO [MKR] received a proposal revolving around a partnership from leading cryptocurrency exchange Gemini on 29 September. In a tweet by the decentralized stablecoin creator, Gemini offered to have GUSD run on the protocol’s ecosystem. GUSD acts as a fiat-backed stablecoin of the Gemini exchange. A look at the...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum vs. Polygon and an ‘OpenSea’ of decline in NFTs trading

The craze that surrounded profile picture NFTs (PFPs) in 2021 dwindled significantly as per data from Dune Analytics. According to the blockchain analytics platform, monthly NFT trading volume on OpenSea had declined by 93% from the all-time high of $4.86 billion in January. The last nine months have been full...
ambcrypto.com

Holding LUNC in your portfolio might not be a mistake, here’s why

Terra Classic [LUNC] has managed to get out of its enclosure in the last few days as opposed to it being trapped up for months. Well, in the last seven days, LUNC registered over 3% gains and, at the time of writing, it was trading at $0.0002834. While LUNC’s recent...
Benzinga

Analyzing Meta Platforms's Short Interest

Meta Platforms's META short percent of float has risen 14.91% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.75 million shares sold short, which is 1.31% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
ambcrypto.com

ETHW traders should know these updates before they go long

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced that its users can participate in a mining pool dedicated to Ethereum Proof of Work [ETHW]. Furthermore, Binance on 29 September also announced that the ETHW pool would not require any fees until 29 October. When multiple cryptocurrency miners wish to work together to increase...
ambcrypto.com

FTT: To buy or not to buy? A detailed analysis for your next trade

During the intraday trading session on 28 September, some previously dormant FTT tokens saw a sudden surge in activity. According to data from Santiment, between 11 am – 12 pm UTC on 28 September, FTT saw its largest amount of dormant token movement of all time. The asset’s age consumed hit a high of 200.08 billion on the same day.
ambcrypto.com

How Ethereum [ETH] is faring amid reshuffled demand

Ethereum [ETH] volumes have been all over the place in the last three months and more so in September. Perhaps an expected outcome, given the drastic changes that have taken place in the crypto market during the month. The demand for ETH also witnessed some volatility during the last four...
