ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

YouTube Personality ‘Deestroying’ is in Attendance as Seneca Valley Takes on Quince Orchard High School in Germantown

Donald De La Haye Jr., also known online as Deestroying, is a Costa Rican-American YouTuber with over 4 million followers on the platform and millions more across other forms of social media. He played college football at the University of Central Florida, where he was a kicker for the team. This Friday night he will be at Seneca Valley High School to watch the undefeated Screaming Eagles take on undefeated Quince Orchard High School.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
EAST LANSING, MI
foxbaltimore.com

Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Howard County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
Howard County, MD
Sports
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
247Sports

Local receiver commits to Maryland football

Churchill (Md.) receiver Ezekiel Avit visited Maryland several times over the summer, working out for the Terps staff. By his third workout, Mike Locksley had seen enough, offering the promising 6-3 athlete who had been focusing his efforts on basketball. Today, Avit publicly accepted the offer, becoming the 21st player in Maryland's 2023 recruiting class.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Michigan State falters at Maryland, suffers third straight loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has often been the team for firsts. Against the conference establishment, the Terrapins were regularly the group that made sports information directors looking up notes like “First shutout since …” or “first 50-point game since …” maybe “first half with four passing touchdowns since …”
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Baltimore Sun#American Football#Highschoolsports
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Zuniga was last seen leaving the shopping center...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WBAL Radio

6 people indicted for fentanyl-related crimes across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced on Thursday the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges related to enough fentanyl to kill two million people, along with a "large quantity of handguns." The charges include participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries

Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Dunkirk VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. – On September 28, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6231 Talbott Road. Just after 5:00 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Truck Company 5 arrived first on the scene and found the two-story home showing smoke from the roof. Firefighters quickly went to work laddering...
DUNKIRK, MD
stadiumjourney.com

Harford Stadium – Harford Fighting Owls

Harford Community College is located in Bel Air, MD, roughly between Baltimore and the Delaware state line. They play in NJCAA Division I, the highest athletic level for 2-year colleges and are a part of the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. The Harford Stadium is in the same Thomas Run...
BEL AIR, MD
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

MDOT SHA Begins MD 4 Intersection Improvements In Calvert County

OWINGS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is working on a $2 million project to enhance safety and access at the MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) / West Mount Harmony Road intersection in the Owings area of Calvert County. The project is expected...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy