mocoshow.com
YouTube Personality ‘Deestroying’ is in Attendance as Seneca Valley Takes on Quince Orchard High School in Germantown
Donald De La Haye Jr., also known online as Deestroying, is a Costa Rican-American YouTuber with over 4 million followers on the platform and millions more across other forms of social media. He played college football at the University of Central Florida, where he was a kicker for the team. This Friday night he will be at Seneca Valley High School to watch the undefeated Screaming Eagles take on undefeated Quince Orchard High School.
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
foxbaltimore.com
Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
247Sports
Local receiver commits to Maryland football
Churchill (Md.) receiver Ezekiel Avit visited Maryland several times over the summer, working out for the Terps staff. By his third workout, Mike Locksley had seen enough, offering the promising 6-3 athlete who had been focusing his efforts on basketball. Today, Avit publicly accepted the offer, becoming the 21st player in Maryland's 2023 recruiting class.
halethorpe.com
Henrietta Lacks walking tour in Baltimore County’s Turner Station showcases her life and community
Servant Courtney Speed is founder and president of the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group, which has been holding walking tours through Turner Station to teach people about Lacks since 2011. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
halethorpe.com
Two teens in critical condition after Catonsville shooting Saturday night; man shot in Ownings Mills
A 17-year-old and 16-year-old are in critical condition Sunday after they were shot in Catonsville Saturday night, Baltimore County Police said.
Michigan State falters at Maryland, suffers third straight loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has often been the team for firsts. Against the conference establishment, the Terrapins were regularly the group that made sports information directors looking up notes like “First shutout since …” or “first 50-point game since …” maybe “first half with four passing touchdowns since …”
WJLA
Massive fire rips through townhouses in Montgomery County, 'several families' displaced
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — A fire tore through several townhouses Friday night in Montgomery County sending fire crews scrambling to extinguish the blaze. The flames broke out in the 3500 block of Landing Way. Crews reported heavy fire conditions in multiple townhouses but were able to knock down the exterior fire.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Zuniga was last seen leaving the shopping center...
CBS News
Six indicted in large drug ring spanning over Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City
Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore. Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard...
WTOP
After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic. In a series of...
WBAL Radio
6 people indicted for fentanyl-related crimes across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced on Thursday the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges related to enough fentanyl to kill two million people, along with a "large quantity of handguns." The charges include participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute,...
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
WTOP
Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries
Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
Bay Net
Dunkirk VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. – On September 28, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6231 Talbott Road. Just after 5:00 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Truck Company 5 arrived first on the scene and found the two-story home showing smoke from the roof. Firefighters quickly went to work laddering...
stadiumjourney.com
Harford Stadium – Harford Fighting Owls
Harford Community College is located in Bel Air, MD, roughly between Baltimore and the Delaware state line. They play in NJCAA Division I, the highest athletic level for 2-year colleges and are a part of the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. The Harford Stadium is in the same Thomas Run...
Wbaltv.com
Operations resume at Arundel Mills Mall after accidental gunfire Saturday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Operations at Arundel Mills Mall returned to normal Saturday evening after someone accidentally discharged a weapon in the food court, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers arrived to the mall on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire. In their investigation,...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Begins MD 4 Intersection Improvements In Calvert County
OWINGS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is working on a $2 million project to enhance safety and access at the MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) / West Mount Harmony Road intersection in the Owings area of Calvert County. The project is expected...
