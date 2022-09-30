ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House banks on consumer confidence outlasting red-hot inflation run

By Christian Datoc, White House Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago
The White House is fending off another hotter-than-expected inflation report by pointing to increased consumer confidence and a resilient labor market.

On Friday, the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, showed price increases outpacing projections in August. Core inflation, which factors out food and energy costs, increased to 4.9% compared to August 2021. Headline PCE decreased from 6.4% to 6.2% but still registered above expectations and more than three times higher than the Fed's target rate of 2%.

"The president's top priority is tackling inflation and bringing prices down. We have more work to do to bring prices down. But we've seen some important progress for the American people," a White House official told the Washington Examiner. "Real disposable income and real consumer spending both increased, in part thanks to the strength of our job market."

"The economic legislation the president signed — from the Infrastructure Law to the CHIPS Act to the Inflation Reduction Act — are encouraging investment right here in the United States that will make our economy stronger and more resilient for years to come," the official continued. "There is undoubtedly more work to do, but we welcome the news that U.S. consumer confidence rose for a second month in September to the highest since April, indicating that a strong job market and lower gas prices are contributing to more optimistic views of the economy."

Friday's PCE report did show unadjusted personal income rise 0.3% for the second straight month, while aggregate nominal compensation, which accounts for both the total number of workers and average pay, also rose 0.3% in August. Overall, worker compensation is up a "strong" 8% compared to last year, according to the White House.

The Council of Economic Advisers claimed that the August PCE report illustrated a "solid pace" commensurate with pre-pandemic levels. Overall, consumer spending rose 0.4% compared to last year and a blistering 0.8% compared to July, but it remains unclear how long people can maintain those spending levels.

Consumer debt for the bottom 90% of U.S. households is currently at an all-time high, jumping more than $300 billion in just one year, while Friday's report showed an extremely low 3.5% personal saving rate.

Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to continue its aggressive rate hikes, possibly reversing some of the Biden administration's labor market gains, in an effort to lower prices.

"We have always understood that restoring price stability while achieving a relatively modest increase in unemployment and a soft landing would be very challenging," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in remarks delivered last week.

Big Block Stang
2d ago

zero consumer confidence here. selling everything that i can do without and avoiding buying anything thats not essential. just trying to ride out the next 2 years and hoping he will be voted out or croak whichever comes first

Carson
1d ago

You can be confident the fascist Biden regime is sending the US straight to another great depression. Vote RED in November.

THE UNKNOWN
2d ago

Consumer confidence! I payed off all my bills and will not buy anything that not essential. I'm ready for the ression.

Related
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

For much of this year, the Fed has held steadfast to its goal of a “soft landing” for inflation, the idea of vanquishing inflation without a dramatic economic downturn. But despite several interest rate hikes, inflation is still running hot, and business leaders are saying that it’s not a matter of if a recession will happen, but when.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
