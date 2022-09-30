Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Wildlife in North Carolina 2022-23 Photo Competition announced
Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted now through Jan. 31, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Mountain Xpress
Sunrise Community for Wellness and Recovery awarded additional NCDHHS funds
Press release from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:. Eight organizations across the state will now be able to increase their recovery services, supports and accessibility for individuals with substance use disorders. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is awarding nearly $4,000,000 across eight community-based...
Mountain Xpress
Historic day for Corridor K
Press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation:. State and local officials celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for Corridor K, a project that will improve mobility in western North Carolina and create a unique land bridge over a highway so hikers and wildlife can safely travel the area. “This gives...
Mountain Xpress
Land of Sky P20 Council receives $1.4 Million from Dept. of Labor
The Land of Sky P20 Council is proud to announce that they will receive $1,441,125 Million from the U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities through “Project Collaborate: Addressing the Workforce Gap through Inclusive Training Opportunities”. This three-year project will enable the Land of Sky P20...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mountain Xpress
Voter registration deadline approaching for 2022 general election
Eligible individuals who want to cast their ballot on Election Day 2022 must register to vote by Friday, October 14. Individuals who miss that deadline may register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period, October 20 through November 5, at any early voting site in their county. County-by-county early voting sites and schedules are available at the State Board of Elections’ One-Stop Early Voting Site Search.
Comments / 0