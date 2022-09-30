ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Employee dies in Perdue Chicken plant accident

By Wayne Covil
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — An employee of a Perdue Chicken processing plant has died after an accident inside the facility early Friday morning.

Prince George County Police were called to the plant just after 7 a.m. to investigate the incident, which happened at 5155 Chudoba Parkway.

A maintenance worker was working on a lift, used to put pallets on a conveyor, when the lift came down on him, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some employees were moved outside while the investigation was underway.

CBS 6 has reached out to Perdue for a statement about the accident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

