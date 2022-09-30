ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TN begins summer P-EBT distribution this week

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced the distribution of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week.

Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualifications for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a media release.

P-EBT benefits will be available to children who:

  • Were eligible to receive free meals through the National School Lunch Program or attended a Community Eligibility Program, Provision 2 or 3 schools in the 2021-2022 school year, and as of July 31, 2022
  • Eligible children will receive a one-time deposit of $391 to be used for food purchases at stores that accept EBT

If the child already has an active P-EBT card, benefits will be added to that card, according to a media release.

If a new P-EBT card is needed visit this website or call 1 (888) 997-9444.

If the child has not received benefits before, an EBT card will be mailed to the home address based on records at the school.

Parents can log in to the P-EBT Parent Portal to view P-EBT benefits, link their child(ren), verify or change address, and sign up to receive text message notifications.

If a parent or guardian has questions that are not answered through the P-EBT website, they may call the P-EBT assistance line at (833) 419-3210.

P-EBT is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).

susan.maguigan
3d ago

This money was allocated to Tennessee for a summer feeding program. As I’m sure you know, summer is a particularly difficult time for children as the extra supports that are available for children while they are in school do not exist during the summer. The question that should be asked here is why our state decided to sit on this money rather than distribute it at the time it was intended to be used.

Delana Morris
3d ago

It's about time and Sumner is gone. It's now Fall that should have been given out at the beginning of Summer and why was it held up so long

H.E.L.L.O
3d ago

all you salty people saying go get a job do realize that most the people do have jobs but are not making $100,000 a year

