TN begins summer P-EBT distribution this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced the distribution of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week.

Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualifications for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a media release.

P-EBT benefits will be available to children who:

Were eligible to receive free meals through the National School Lunch Program or attended a Community Eligibility Program, Provision 2 or 3 schools in the 2021-2022 school year, and as of July 31, 2022

Eligible children will receive a one-time deposit of $391 to be used for food purchases at stores that accept EBT

If the child already has an active P-EBT card, benefits will be added to that card, according to a media release.

If a new P-EBT card is needed visit this website or call 1 (888) 997-9444.

If the child has not received benefits before, an EBT card will be mailed to the home address based on records at the school.

Parents can log in to the P-EBT Parent Portal to view P-EBT benefits, link their child(ren), verify or change address, and sign up to receive text message notifications.

If a parent or guardian has questions that are not answered through the P-EBT website, they may call the P-EBT assistance line at (833) 419-3210.

P-EBT is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).

