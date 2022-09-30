Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Saint Joseph Pantry in New Britain celebrates expansion, continues to serve residents with community's help
NEW BRITAIN – The Saint Joseph Pantry celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. “We know New Britain’s story and we know that we have a lot of people who are in need, so the fact that all of the members of the parishes come together to meet that need is incredibly helpful for our community, so we’re extremely grateful for the service that their providing,” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man nearly collided with state trooper, eluded police
A New Britain man was arrested Monday for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop after nearly striking a state trooper. State police on Tuesday said Christopher Nunez, 32, of 277 Chestnut St., New Britain, was arrested a day earlier on charges of engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, operating under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane and improper turn or stop signaling.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Markus Antonio Keaton, 31, 99 Gold St., New Britain, sale of narcotic substance, two counts - pos control substance – first offense, operation of drug factory, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, use of drug paraphernalia, crim poss firearm/amm/dfns weapon, ill poss weapon in motor vehicle, ill poss large magazine obt bef4/5/13.
New Britain Herald
Newington resident running for governor as official Green Party candidate
NEWINGTON – Universal healthcare and education are among Michelle Louise Bicking’s top priorities if elected Governor this November. The 45-year-old Newington resident is the official 2022 Green Party Candidate and is campaigning as a write-in candidate alongside Lt. Gov.-hopeful Cassandra Martineau. “I’m always hopeful; that’s just the nature...
New Britain Herald
Denise M. Carrier
Denise M. Carrier, 67, of New Britain, daughter of the late Albert and Julia (Croteau) Carrier, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 30th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Born in New Britain on Nov. 12, 1954, Denise faced many challenges in her life, as a child born with developmental disability. Dr. Edward Scheer counseled her parents after her birth stating “There is no treatment for her condition. Just love her.”
New Britain Herald
Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Bristol Sunday
BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
New Britain Herald
Stanley Black & Decker launches free recycling program for homeowners
NEW BRITAIN – Stanley Black & Decker and TerraCycle have partnered to launch a free recycling program to encourage home owners to recycle small home appliances and tools. “Stanley Black & Decker is offering consumers a planet-positive way to responsibly dispose of their well-used small home appliances and power tools that have reached the end of their usable life,” said Tom Szaky, CEO and founder of TerraCycle. “Through this recycling program, consumers can divert the waste from landfills while helping to protect and preserve the planet for future generations.”
New Britain Herald
William 'Bill' Nyles Wixon
William "Bill" Nyles Wixon of Kensington, passed away at age 91 on Oct. 1, 2022. A graduate of Farmington High School class of 1949, he served his country during the Korean War as a member of the Army Finance Corps. Bill graduated from Bentley College and Brown University furthering his banking career, which culminated in a bank officer position at Berlin Savings Bank (now Webster Bank) in Berlin, where he retired in 1990 after 22 years of dedicated service.
New Britain Herald
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier
Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
New Britain Herald
'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public
NEW BRITAIN – The new look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
New Britain Herald
It's almost time to get your annual flu vaccine; here's ways to get it done
It’s almost time to get your annual flu vaccine, according to local health officials. The Central Connecticut Health District is hosting nine vaccination clinics in its member towns of Newington, Berlin, Wethersfield and Rocky Hill throughout the month of October. Residents need to book an appointment in order to...
New Britain Herald
Marian Klaje Sorbo
Marian Klaje Sorbo, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, to Helen and Paul Klaje in New Britain. The baby of the family, she was adored by her three siblings, Florence Zup, Paul Klaje, and Helen Ellert, all who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Sorbo in May of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2006. Their devotion to each other was always evident, and their marriage was a model for the family.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
New Britain Herald
Robert (Bob) Michael Karas
Robert (Bob) Michael Karas, age 88 of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept 30, 2022. Bob was born in St. Albans, NY on Dec. 2, 1933. The son of Joseph and Rose Karas, Bob grew up in Richmondville, NY, where he graduated from Richmondville High School, and went on to get his Associates Degree from SUNY Cobleskill.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
New Britain Herald
Oklahoma man had high-capacity magazine, machete in truck after leaving scene of Plainville car crash: police
PLAINVILLE – An Oklahoma man was found with a high-capacity magazine and a machete in his pickup truck after police said he caused a three-car crash in Plainville last week. Brandon Baker, 43, was found running in a wooded area that runs along the Pequabuck River following the crash, which was reported on Wednesday, around 12:42 p.m., in the area of Unionville Avenue and Dickman Road, according to police.
New Britain Herald
Michael E. Barnett Sr.
Michael Edward Barnett Sr. "Mike", of Bristol, husband of Sharon Floyd, died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 1, 2022. To view Mike's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
New Britain Herald
New Britain teen pleads guilty to assault charge in fatal pedestrian crash
NEW BRITAIN -- An 18-year-old city man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree assault during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. In exchange for the plea, charges of third-degree larceny...
New Britain Herald
Silver Alert issued for Southington teen
SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
New Britain Herald
Steven Pietrowicz
On Oct. 1st, 2022, Steven Pietrowicz, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63. Steven was born on Aug. 4th, 1959 to William and Gladys Pietrowicz. He was raised in Plainville along with his two siblings, William Pietrowicz of New Britain & Susan Pinkham of Colchester.
