Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire now 25% contained; Here’s the new day-by-day growth map
Efforts to stop the Cedar Creek Fire reached a milestone Thursday. The fire that started nearly two months ago is now 25% contained. You can watch the day-by-day growth of the fire from August 4 through September 29 in the player above. Here is the Thursday morning update from InciWeb.
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon Cancer Bike Out provides a ride to remember
Mountain bikers took to the trails to pedal out cancer on Saturday. The Oregon Cancer Bike Out raises money for local non profits that treat and care for cancer patients, but for a group of riders it provided a path of remembrance. “My wife died a week and half ago...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K moves to Redmond High School
For those battling breast cancer, emotional support can be just as important as physical support. That’s what the 23rd annual Heaven Can Wait 5K aimed to provide on Sunday. The run and walk hosted by St. Charles Hospital cancer services began at 10:30 a.m. under sunny skies. “It’s been...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection
An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning. Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m. The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but...
KTVZ
Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Bend men were shot during a dispute at a northeast Bend residence late Saturday night and were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend, police said. Few details were released about the incident, which was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block...
kptv.com
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deadline looms for developer of Bend gas station that neighbors oppose
The deadline is approaching for the developer looking to build a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Muprhy Road in southeast Bend. Hundreds of nearby homeowners have signed petitions, put up banners and even hired an attorney to fight the proposal. Months ago, the...
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend Fall Festival brings out crowd to enjoy artwork, music, food, cider and more
It was the second day of the First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival in downtown Bend on Saturday. Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a variety of activities and artwork in beautiful fall weather. It was a full day of music, food, drinking some cider, playing cornhole and spending time with friends and families. If you missed the fun, there's still a chance to take in the festival on Sunday. The last day starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals
The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
KTVZ
Downtown end vigil held for passing of Deb Auchery
A vigil was held Friday evening at Peace Corner in downtown Bend to mark the passing of drag queen Deb Auchery, an active organizer of many local groups, including Out Central Oregon and local comedy. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Jewell Elementary celebrates solar panel installation
R. E. Jewell Elementary School in Bend celebrated the installations of its solar panels on Friday. “The school district adopted a new sustainability plan. We’re looking to increase our renewable capacity so that’s one really huge thing that that district is taking a step forward to try and increase our capacity,” said Jackie Mueller, district sustainability and energy specialist. “This is really thanks to funding with Blue Sky and Pacific Power.”
KCBY
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend man catches mountain lion on Ring camera
A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a mountain lion on the porch last week. The camera shows the lion walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video...
opb.org
Sudden death of star drag queen leaves Bend’s queer community grieving
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alex Simpson on the stage — and in life — was fierce, irreverent and unapologetic. Performing under the stage name “Deb Auchery,” Simpson was Bend’s preeminent queer superstar, a ubiquitous figure in Central Oregon’s burgeoning queer scene. Her group the Cult of Tuck has become a staple in the scene.
centraloregondaily.com
Madras man killed in head-on Highway 97 crash near Redmond
A Madras man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 97 north of Redmond Thursday night. The Oregon State Police said troopers responded to the crash near milepost 117 around 7:39 p.m. That’s about a mile south of Terrebonne. The preliminary investigation shows a gray Honda Accord, driven...
Tri-City Herald
Girl swimming in river finds human bones, and then cops find more, Oregon police say
A teen girl found skeletal remains while swimming in an Oregon river this summer, authorities said. Now police are trying to identify the human remains. The remains were found on Aug. 27 in the Deschutes River in Bend and confirmed to be human by the medical examiner’s office, Bend police said in a Sept. 27 news release.
