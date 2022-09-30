Willowbrook Revisited: Podcast discusses the progress and the work still needed nearly a half-century after the Advance’s exposé

Read full article on original website
Amazon workers stage walk-out after fire at Staten Island facility
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Amazon workers at a Bloomfield-based warehouse staged a walkout Monday night citing “unsafe working conditions” after a fire ignited in a cardboard compactor outside the facility, known as JFK8. Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, said via Twitter that night shift workers...
See how your school performed on 2022 New York State reading exam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City released the results of state reading and math exams from this past spring, the first time for many families to receive state test results for their children in the last few years. The city Department of Education (DOE) released data on the...
‘We want to make sure we don’t hurt businesses’: Mayor Adams tours Staten Island paper mill threatened by NYC law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Portions of a New York City law threaten a Travis recycling plant, but Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that his administration would work to ensure that doesn’t happen. After a tour of Pratt Industries Paper Mill at the west end of Victory Boulevard, Adams...
Staten Island pols express outrage over migrants being housed in a Staten Island hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials said Tuesday they are vehemently opposed to migrants being placed in the Comfort Inn in Travis, where New York City is temporarily placing asylum seekers. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmember David Carr (R-Mid Island), City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South...
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci spotted in Long Island City filming ‘Bupkis’
LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Pete Davidson is a little bit outside of Staten Island these days, and he’s with a familiar friend. Davidson and Joe Pesci began filming a new show called “Bupkis” in Long Island City on Oct. 3, 2022. The two were photographed...
NJ recently issued at least 121 noise violations - some related to boom parties impacting Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The city of Elizabeth has recently issued 121 summons for violating the state’s noise ordinance, according to a report in NJ.com, SILive.com’s sister publication. And a good number of these violations are being attributed to “boom parties,” which Staten Islanders say are keeping...
New York Public Library unveils new limited-edition Spider-Man library card
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York Public Library (NYPL) and Marvel Entertainment have joined forces to release a Spider-Man library card this month to inspire new and existing patrons to explore a multitude of free books, resources and programs at the library, including Marvel graphic novels. The dynamic...
Adams remains silent on possible migrant ship at Staten Island Homeport, emergency centers
CITY HALL, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams didn’t have much new information Monday about emergency relief efforts to address the city’s influx of asylum seekers, but he did have blame for the far ends of the political spectrum. The mayor pointed to the actions of the far...
Exclusive: Princess Anne visits Staten Island; royal rides the ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Lighthouse Museum welcomed Princess Anne on Tuesday in a monumental show of support for the historic St. George gem. Anne, one of the great champions in the international lighthouse community, was bestowed the title of honorary chair for the National Lighthouse Museum’s Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations, a comprehensive effort that launched in January to raise funds toward expansion, education, gallery space and preservation.
‘This is the year cancer killed my mother;’ Christine Quinn, 56, confronts her own diagnosis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christine Quinn -- who formerly served as speaker of the New York City Council and made history as the first female and openly gay person to hold that position -- detailed in a story in Vogue Magazine not only her recent battle with colon cancer, but the trauma that accompanies such a diagnosis.
Feeling the cold? Monday sets NYC record as temperatures sit well below normal.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A colder-than-normal Oct. 3 set a record Monday as high temperatures for the day hovered in the low-to-mid 50s throughout the New York City area. The National Weather Service’s climate station at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens only reached 52 degrees, according to the agency’s New York office, breaking the previous record of 53 degrees set in 1974.
Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
Never again: Mother was told she ‘had problems;’ given no resources for disabled child
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
These Staten Island businesses combined owe $18.3M in delinquent taxes to the state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Six Staten Island businesses -- including two of the borough’s popular restaurants -- are listed on New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s top 250 delinquent taxpayer list for businesses, and owe a combined $18.3 million. Most notable is Rosebank-based Yungasi, Inc.,...
Radio City Music Hall to host ‘Lord of the Rings’ 21st anniversary concert | New in NYC
MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Take a trip to Middle-earth this winter when 238 musicians perform the entirety of Howard Shore’s “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” score to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the movie on Feb. 6 and 7, 2023. The movie itself...
Is all ‘boom party’ noise coming from NJ? Residents report similar sounds on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – At first it appeared loud music from “boom parties” keeping Staten Islanders up all night was coming from Elizabeth, N.J., but now it appears the music is also emanating closer to home. And elected officials in Elizabeth haven’t denied “boom parties” in the...
Soroptimist Staten Island offers scholarships to women for continued education
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ladies, if you’re the main earner in your household and want to continue your eduction, Soroptimist Staten Island has an opportunity for you. Whether you’re interested in continuing your education through college or technical training, Soroptimist Staten Island’s “The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women” could be a way to help ease the costs.
Brighton Kiwanis Club will roast the guy who usually does the roasting – Scott LoBaido. And all for charity.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It should be an interesting, and probably raucous, evening in The Staaten Oct. 17 when the Brighton Kiwanis Club stirs up some controversy of its own when the group hosts a roast of Staten Island’s controversial “patriotic artist” Scott LoBaido. It’s the club’s seventh annual Salute and Roast, from 7 to 11 p.m., and it’s all in the name of raising money for charities the club supports.
Never again: Hearing revealed 11 choking deaths at Willowbrook in 1 year
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
