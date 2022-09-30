Willowbrook Revisited: Podcast discusses the progress and the work still needed nearly a half-century after the Advance’s exposé

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO