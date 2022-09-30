ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Alex “Black” Seay

Alex “Black” Seay, 97, of Hackberry, La., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in a local hospital. Black was born on Sept. 10, 1925, in Choupique, La., to Louis and Lillian Seay. Black enjoyed being around friends and family all of his...
HACKBERRY, LA
Jennings, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
Lake Charles American Press

Harper Nichole Nunez

Harper Nichole Nunez, age 8 months, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Harper was born Jan. 4, 2022, in Lake Charles, La., to mother Nikki Nunez. She was loved by anyone and everyone who ever met her. She stole hearts wherever she went. She was a strong willed little girl who fought hard despite her many obstacles. She had a large support system in family, friends, and the tender care of New Orleans’ Children’s hospital staff.
WESTLAKE, LA
Alfred Hitchcock
Lake Charles American Press

Frank Earl Foreman

IOWA – Frank Earl Foreman, born Jan. 12, 1920, son of the late Asa Joseph Foreman Sr., and Frances Broussard Foreman, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 102. Frank attended school in Lake Arthur and graduated from Iowa High School in 1937. Frank graduated from McNeese in 1948 and continued his education at SLI (University of Louisiana) where he received his Bachelor of Agriculture degree in 1950.
IOWA, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Current Media

Recipe: Joey’s Red Beans & Rice

Joey Thibodeaux wants to put beans into the hands of the people. After a year and a half of dishing out red beans every Monday, As Cool As Beans has served over 1,700 hot beans to Lafayette residents. Want to make red beans to share? Here’s his recipe. Cooking...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
KPLC TV

UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
JENNINGS, LA

