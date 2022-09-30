Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Alex “Black” Seay
Alex “Black” Seay, 97, of Hackberry, La., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in a local hospital. Black was born on Sept. 10, 1925, in Choupique, La., to Louis and Lillian Seay. Black enjoyed being around friends and family all of his...
Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival set
The festival is set for October 29, and is scheduled to take place from 9am to 3pm on the grounds of the Grand Coteau Town Park behind Town Hall, 231 Burleigh Lane.
Abbeville Meridional
Engagement Announced for Miss Taylor Elizabeth Baudoin & Mr. Chance Michael Desormeaux
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Baudoin of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Taylor Elizabeth Baudoin, to Chance Michael Desormeaux of Henry. Chance is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Desormeaux of Henry. The wedding will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022,...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette record label suing 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' for unauthorized use of song
Lafayette-based record label ML1 Records and Sam Trocki, a Miami Beach, Florida-based singer and producer, are claiming copyright infringement over “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” alleged unauthorized use of the song “Lost Children.”. The duo filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central...
Lake Charles American Press
Harper Nichole Nunez
Harper Nichole Nunez, age 8 months, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Harper was born Jan. 4, 2022, in Lake Charles, La., to mother Nikki Nunez. She was loved by anyone and everyone who ever met her. She stole hearts wherever she went. She was a strong willed little girl who fought hard despite her many obstacles. She had a large support system in family, friends, and the tender care of New Orleans’ Children’s hospital staff.
Look! Lake Charles McDonald’s Now Have Adult Kids Meals With Toys!
It was announced a week or so ago that Mcdonald's was going to get a bit nostalgic for us adults that still don't want to grow up. Do we really need a toy now that we are adults? Yes, the heck we do!. Dragging you back to your childhood, it...
99.9 KTDY Mardi Gras Cruise 2023—30% Off, Kids Free & Cabins $900 Per Person
99.9 KTDY, Travel Machine Travel Agency and Royal Caribbean International are proud to announce the return of the 30% off for each guest and all kids sail free offer for a limited time only.
Only Documented Miracle in the U.S. Is in St. Landry Parish
The Academy of the Sacred Heart holds a very special honor.
Lake Charles American Press
Frank Earl Foreman
IOWA – Frank Earl Foreman, born Jan. 12, 1920, son of the late Asa Joseph Foreman Sr., and Frances Broussard Foreman, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 102. Frank attended school in Lake Arthur and graduated from Iowa High School in 1937. Frank graduated from McNeese in 1948 and continued his education at SLI (University of Louisiana) where he received his Bachelor of Agriculture degree in 1950.
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week
Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette plastic surgeon who does over 100 surgeries a year shares more about profession
Is Lafayette a hot spot for facelift surgeries? Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon of Acadian ENT, performs over 100 a year while most plastic surgeons do 12-20 a year. Joseph discussed that and his 29-year career in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. You can listen to their conversation...
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
Local coffee shop opening rooftop coffee bar in Lafayette
A Lafayette-based coffee shop is set to open its third location, and this one will feature a rooftop coffee bar.
KPLC TV
Edwina Campbell’s family relieved after husband found guilty of murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Family members of Edwina Campbell have been through a horrific time as their mother, daughter and sister was shot seven times by her husband, Harold. Harold Campbell is guilty of murdering Edwina in 2019, a Calcasieu jury decided late Friday afternoon. The jury deliberated for...
Recipe: Joey’s Red Beans & Rice
Joey Thibodeaux wants to put beans into the hands of the people. After a year and a half of dishing out red beans every Monday, As Cool As Beans has served over 1,700 hot beans to Lafayette residents. Want to make red beans to share? Here’s his recipe. Cooking...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
Lake Charles American Press
Mitchell convicted in murder of Baton Rouge man whose body was found on DeQuincy road
A Lake Charles man was convicted Monday in the 2019 death of a Baton Rouge man whose burned body was found at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy. Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus H. Burton.
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
KPLC TV
UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
Lafayette Police on the scene of a shooting on Tournoir St that left one dead
Police are investigating a shooting on Tournoir St. that happened Tuesday morning.
