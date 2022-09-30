Read full article on original website
Anders Holm Joins Apple’s Live-Action Godzilla & The Titans Series
Anders Holm has signed on for a major recurring role in Apple TV+s upcoming live-action Godzilla and the Titans series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, from Legendary Television, Deadline has confirmed. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. Holm’s role, like the others, is being kept under wraps. He joins previously announced cast Anna Sawai (Pachinko), Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud), Joe Tippett (Mare of...
Emancipation: Will Smith's First Movie Since Oscars Slap Set for December Release on Apple TV+ — Watch Trailer
The trailer for Will Smith‘s first movie since the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap has arrived. Apple TV+ on Monday announced that slave drama Emancipation will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 9, one week after its limited theatrical release (on Dec. 2). Inspired by a true story and directed by Antonine Fuqua (Training Day), the film stars the embattled Oscar winner as an enslaved man who “embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family,” according to the official logline. You can watch the first teaser trailer below. The news of Emancipation‘s release comes a little more than two...
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has A Full-Length Trailer, And We Finally Get A Look At The New Suit
"We know what you whisper: 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th
Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “ Smile ” topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner’s rom-com “Bros” in the dust.
Early Projections Predict ‘Wakanda Forever’ to Outgross ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Domestically
There’s still some time until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters later in November. Yet, that isn’t stopping form early projections from hitting the web. The sequel has some heavy weight upon its back, as it not only has to compensate for the loss of its main star Chadwick Boseman but also faced quite a few production troubles along the way. After a powerful first trailer though, it definitely seemed safe to say that Wakanda Forever will still leave its mark in theaters while paying tribute to the actor that made T’Challa a household name.
Anthony Mackie Comments on the Possibility of a Chris Evans Return in ‘Captain America 4’
Upcoming Marvel Studios feature Captain America: New World Order will mark Anthony Mackie’s first time leading an MCU film as the Star-Spangled Avenger. Sam Wilson takes over the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the wake of their last team-up effort in Avengers: Endgame and the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. By all accounts, Evans, who also said goodbye to the MCU, has been unlikely to bring back his original Captain America character anytime soon.
‘House of the Dragon’ – Best & Worst of ‘Driftmark’
HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon returned this week to remind everyone that, in it’s heart of hearts, it’s really just a big budget soap opera. The episode begins with a funeral and ends with a wedding, both of which are lined with the messiest of family drama one could possibly imagine. Nanna Blondell‘s Lady Laena Velaryon has recently died by self-inflicted dragon immolation, a real thing, and now everyone from both sides of the Velaryon-Targaryon family tree must unite at Driftmark to say their goodbyes. Unfortunately, neither of these bloodlines can ever maintain niceties, and the gathering quickly devolves into drunken shenanigans and children beating the life out of each other in the middle of the night. Normal, typical reunion stuff.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Hoping to Start Production on ‘Blade’ in Early 2023
Just as many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were on a high with the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, it seemed like another production was facing some turbulent times. The long-awaited Blade film has been continuously pushed back and is now seemingly in limbo. The film lost its director Bassam Tariq and Moon knight writer Beau DeMayo is on board to rewrite the script. Still, it seems Marvel Studios is still hopeful about getting the project off the ground sooner than later.
‘Smile’ Surprises With $22 Million Opening, ‘Bros’ Stumbles
Paramount’s latest offering put a smile on the faces of moviegoers this weekend. Smile, directed by newcomer Parker Finn, pulled in an impressive $22 million over the weekend. The movie earned $8.2 million on Friday, which includes the $2 million the movie pulled in from Thursday previews. Smile‘s performance is all the more impressive considering the film had a modest budget of $17 million.
REVIEW: ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 1
Nearly 30 years after Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst brought novelist Anne Rice’s incredible world of beautiful and terrifying vampires to the screen in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, AMC, which gained the rights to adapt Rice’s works in 2020, has chosen to retell the story to launch their Immortal Universe. Despite several starts and stops, Rice’s rich universe of characters and stories was never able to live on in serial format beyond her novels. AMC seems to think they can remedy that problem, however, having ordered both a second series, Mayfair Witches, and a second season of Interview with the Vampire ahead of the latter’s series debut. If Episode 1 of Interview with the Vampire, “In Throes of Increasing Wonder…”, is any indication of what to expect from AMC’s adaptation of Rice’s works, it would seem that they have indeed found a way to bring the characters, settings and themes of those works together and lay the foundations of a shared universe as steeped in lore as the novels.
‘Black Adam’ May Not Make as Much as ‘The Batman’ at the Domestic Box Office
Dwayne Johnson is about to change the power dynamic in the DC Extended Universe as Warner Bros. Discovery seemingly dismantles itself from within. Still, there’s a lot riding on the upcoming Black Adam project, as it’s the last major release for the studio this year. As they are facing financial troubles and Don’t Worry Darling isn’t doing as hoped either, there’s a lot of money riding on their next superhero project set to release in late October. Yet, it seems that current predictions don’t see it making as big of a splash as the March release, The Batman.
‘Avatar 2’ Eyeing $650M Domestic Run, Unlikely to Dehtrone ‘Top Gun Maverick’
While there have been many discussions surrounding the slow recovery of the box office since the pandemic started back in 2020, there have been some massive successes even through these unpredictable times. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick went on to break far past any expectations set on the projects, and there has been a lot of hope that Avatar: The Way of Water would do exactly the same later this year. It’s the first sequel to James Cameron‘s passion project from 2009. While the film is set to make a big splash in the box office, it may not surpass its predecessor.
New ‘Madame Web’ BTS Image Offer First Look at Crew Merch
While all eyes are on Marvel Studios, there are still quite a few projects over at Sony hoping to capture that same light. Morbius couldn’t quite keep the same momentum that Venom and its sequel did; leading to some uncertainty if they might shift their plans to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Still, they have projects in some form of production like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.
Robert Egger’s ‘Nosferatu’ Picks Up Steam as it Finds New Cast
There were a lot of theories hitting the web when Robert Eggers‘ Northman didn’t quite become the massive box office success that many expected it to be. It still went on to make its money back through its physical and digital releases, which also seemingly boosted the chances of the director to realize his passion project, a new take on the iconic 1922 film Nosferatu. Deadline has revealed that not only is it gaining momentum, it even found a brand new cast to take on the leading roles.
REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ Finally Comes Together in Action-Packed ‘Udûn’
Pretty much from the very start, Amazon’s The Rings of Power has had a bit of a pacing issue. The show has been awe-inspiring in nearly every other facet of storytelling, but from episode to episode, it’s slowly become clear that this season of television was going to be a little slow. This feeling of creeping along has been due, in large in part, to multiple different plots occurring fairly separately from each other, with no immediate signs of coming together anytime soon. The lack of connectivity and variance in strength between arcs could often lead to difficulty with viewer engagement or cause the series to feel aloof despite the actual quality of the scripts being filmed. With this week’s ‘Udûn’, however, that problem vanished into thin air.
