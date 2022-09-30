Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
You Don’t Want To Miss This Seafood Event in Little River in OctoberKennardo G. JamesLittle River, SC
Related
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach requiring permits for storm damage repair, fees waived
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach is requiring permits for storm damage repair after Hurricane Ian but fees are being waived. A building permit can be applied for online and most requests can be approved within minutes, city officials said. However, fees for non-storm-related construction will...
wpde.com
Human remains found by Kent Road appear to be male according to Georgetown County Coroner
Georgetown, S.C. ( WCIV) — Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway announced today that the remains found off of Kent Road on September 21 appear to be male. Authorities say the remains may need to be positively ID'd which could take months. On September 21, the remains were found by someone...
wpde.com
Shrimp boat back out to sea after Hurricane Ian left it stranded on Myrtle Beach shore
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Workers continued to dig out sand Tuesday morning from around a shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian. As of 2:50 p.m., the shrimp boat had made it back out to sea with the help of local tow boats.
wpde.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Horry Co. church sees largest show of volunteers for post-Hurricane Ian food drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Cars lined Beach Church’s parking lot in Horry County at 9 a.m. Tuesday, for a food drive just days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in coastal South Carolina. The church teamed up with Faith Outreach Ministries to offer food for neighbors in need...
wpde.com
Goats not returning in Murrells Inlet this season after island suffers damage, erosion
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The infamous goats on goat island in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season after Hurricane Ian damaged their island. The goats were moved Thursday ahead of the storm and brought to a local farm to stay safe. They live on goat...
wpde.com
Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state - impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. Vivian Allen, 81, a Georgetown...
wpde.com
Wreath laying ceremony honors 2nd anniversary of Myrtle Beach officer's death
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On the second anniversary of a fallen Myrtle Beach officer, the community came together to hold a wreath-laying ceremony. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept., fire department, employees family and friends came together to honor PFC Jacob Hancher at his memorial. "He is remembered by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35...
wpde.com
Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
wpde.com
2-year residential parking decals available for Myrtle Beach residents
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents in Myrtle Beach can now purchase a two-year parking decal for their personal vehicles or motorcycles. The decals are only available for those who live within city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. City officials reminded residents the city...
wpde.com
Hurricane Ian forces shrimping vessel with Shem Creek ties ashore
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The impact of Hurricane Ian left a mark of uncertainty on two South Carolina families with passionate ties to the region's seafood industry. During the storm's arrival in the Myrtle Beach area, a crew onboard the shrimping vessel Shayna Michelle, owned by Holden Beach Seafood, had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach city leaders, Army Corps of Engineers meet to survey Ian damage
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Leaders with the city of North Myrtle Beach met with the Army Corps of Engineers Sunday morning to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. The mayor, council members, and the city manager consulted with Maj. Gen. William Graham, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, Commander of the Charleston District of the ACOE.
wpde.com
Florence County woman charged after video shows child being slapped in the face
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Emani Barrett, 20, is charged with cruelty to children after police were presented with surveillance video showing a 4-year-old being slapped four times in the face at a home in the Pamplico area of Florence County, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Barrett...
wpde.com
Can you escape? New Escape Room venue opens in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Can you escape? Escape Room popularity has surged in the last few years, leading to many new escape room venues along the Grand Strand. Coastal Escape Rooms just opened in Surfside Beach. It's owned by two brothers who built the rooms and designed the...
wpde.com
Andrews man arrested after fleeing from deputies on four-wheeler, hiding in pond
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested and charged with eight offenses after trying to flee from deputies on a four-wheeler and hiding in a pond Friday. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said they spotted Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, and another man riding a four-wheeler...
wpde.com
Heroes Day: Florence officers remembered after 2 killed, 5 injured during mass shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County continues to observe October 3 "Heroes Day" to honor two police officers that were killed and five that were wounded in a shooting. October 3, 2018, is the day that people across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand will never forget. It’s the...
wpde.com
Meals on Wheels Horry County launching Angel Tree program for homebound seniors
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Meals on Wheels of Horry County is launching its Angel Tree program to "adopt" homebound seniors and give them a personalized Christmas. Right now, there are almost 400 seniors they hope to deliver Christmas to this year. The CEO says many of these people...
wpde.com
A night of Jazz: Lady Day, the Billie Holiday Musical, opens Thursday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the next two weeks, there's a Jazz club at the Myrtle Beach Mall. Long Bay Theatre transformed the Dream House Theatre into Emerson’s Bar & Grill. That's where Jazz legend Billie Holiday gave her final performance. In the musical Lady Day, you'll...
Comments / 0