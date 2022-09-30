ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state - impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. Vivian Allen, 81, a Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Hurricane Ian forces shrimping vessel with Shem Creek ties ashore

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The impact of Hurricane Ian left a mark of uncertainty on two South Carolina families with passionate ties to the region's seafood industry. During the storm's arrival in the Myrtle Beach area, a crew onboard the shrimping vessel Shayna Michelle, owned by Holden Beach Seafood, had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach city leaders, Army Corps of Engineers meet to survey Ian damage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Leaders with the city of North Myrtle Beach met with the Army Corps of Engineers Sunday morning to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. The mayor, council members, and the city manager consulted with Maj. Gen. William Graham, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, Commander of the Charleston District of the ACOE.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Can you escape? New Escape Room venue opens in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Can you escape? Escape Room popularity has surged in the last few years, leading to many new escape room venues along the Grand Strand. Coastal Escape Rooms just opened in Surfside Beach. It's owned by two brothers who built the rooms and designed the...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

