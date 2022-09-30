ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Wilmington FFA pitches in at CC Foundation’s e-recycling event

WILMINGTON — Wilmington FFA members volunteered their time to help at the Clinton County Foundation’s electronics recycling event Saturday at the Engineer’s Office facility on Fife Avenue. FFA members worked for four hours to help people from all over the community recycle their old TVs, computers, printers,...
WILMINGTON, OH
27th Annual Clinton County Community Thanksgiving dinner planned

WILMINGTON — This marks the 27th year for the Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and this year it will be held at Generations Pizzeria at 100 Lowe’s Drive on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 24. Last year, over 1,500 dinners were prepared and delivered to Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Thursday, Oct. 6. • Booklovers book discussion...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Help available for heat, water bills

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) (also called “Regular HEAP”) – is a federally funded program designed to help income-eligible Ohioans with their winter heating bills. The program runs from July 1 to May 31, 2023. Clients at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) receive...
OHIO STATE
Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
Keep going as trails move forward

Members of the Clinton County Trails Coalition recently gathered at the trailhead on the Nelson Road side of the Luther Warren Peace Path, signifying “the end of an end.”. The grand opening of The Elizabeth J. Looney Memorial Trail on September 24 extended the trail system another 3.5 miles from Nelson to Ogden Road, continuing the mission of the coalition to “build trails in Clinton County connected to the network of trails in Southwestern Ohio for the health and recreation of everyone.”
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WILMINGTON CODE ENFORCEMENT

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
WILMINGTON, OH
Wilmington College given replica of A-bombed cathedral cross

WILMINGTON — Representatives of Wilmington College received an atomic-bombed cathedral cross replica from a delegation of Nagasaki Archdiocese faithful during a “Gifts of Friendship, Gifts of Peace” ceremony Friday in the historical Murphy Theatre. The event included an exchange of gifts, instrumental and vocal music, readings of...
WILMINGTON, OH
SSCC Theatre sets ‘Steel Magnolias’

SSCC Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” playing November 4-6 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m. Set in Truvy’s (played by Jessica...
HILLSBORO, OH
Port William Road, Cuba Road to be closed for bridge work

Beginning Thursday, October 6, weather permitting, Port William Road will be closed for bridge maintenance, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. This bridge is located between Gano Road and Bone Road in Liberty Township. The last address accessible from the west (Gano Road) is 845 Port William Road,...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR announces 2 writing contests

George Clinton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced two essay contests:. • The annual American History Essay Contest for students in grades 5-8; • The Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest for students in grades 9-12. Both are open to any...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights

CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School. Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6. On the...
WILMINGTON, OH
Halloran advances to district golf tournament next week

Wilmington’s Tommy Halloran will continue his golf season next week in the Div. I Southwest District golf tournament. The WHS boys and girls golf teams were in action Monday in Division I sectional tournaments — the boys at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace and the girls at the Hamilton Elks.
WILMINGTON, OH
CM girls 1st, EC boys 3nd at Blanchester XC Invitational

BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s girls were champions of the Blanchester XC Invitational Tuesday on the Blanchester Local Schools main campus. With only 13 runners in the race, the girls varsity team winner was decided by the top two runners so Clinton-Massie was declared the winner. East Clinton’s boys were...
BLANCHESTER, OH
Own goal dooms WC men in 1-0 loss to JCU

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team played a phenomenal match against the defending Ohio Athletic Conference champions Saturday but an own goal was the difference in a 1-0 John Carroll victory. John Carroll pressed the action in the first half, unleashing 11 shots compared...
WILMINGTON, OH
Seabaugh fifth at Cross the Creek Invitational

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh finished fifth Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational. Seabaugh ran 21:05.11 to earn the top five finish in the girls race. The time was a personal best for Seabaugh. Dylan Arnold led the East Clinton boys to a 10th place...
SABINA, OH
John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
WILMINGTON, OH
Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42

WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

