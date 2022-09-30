ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Baker throws 3 TDs, Morgan St. tops DIII Virginia Lynchburg

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carson Baker threw for three touchdowns and Morgan State eased by Division III Virginia Lynchburg 44-10 on Saturday.Morgan State scored 37 unanswered points in the first half, including a safety and a fumble return for a touchdown. The Bears also had a one-play drive during the scoring run when Baker connected with Bruce Mattox III for a 49-yard TD.Virginia Lynchburg was held to 200 total yards.Mattox III had three grabs for 73 yards and a score, and Daymond Hamler caught two short touchdown passes. Alfonzo Graham carried it eight times for 80 yards and a touchdown for Morgan State (2-2).Alvaro Ortega was 6-of-20 passing for 42 yards for Virginia Lynchburg. David Anderson had 18 carries and 65 yards.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
wmar2news

October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
foxbaltimore.com

Light Rail will be operating on regular Sunday schedule

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE 10/02 AT 8:30AM. A Light Rail spokesperson says the trains will be operating on their normal Sunday schedule. The earliest train times will be at 10 a.m. from Hunt Valley, and 10:30 a.m. from Cromwell, they said. The regular schedule will follow. You can check...
WTOP

Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
foxbaltimore.com

Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City

WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
CBS Baltimore

At least six shot - four of them women - during violent Baltimore night

BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.They are all stable.Police spent hours investigating the shooting."They're here every day, ain't...
WBAL Radio

6 people indicted for fentanyl-related crimes across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced on Thursday the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges related to enough fentanyl to kill two million people, along with a "large quantity of handguns." The charges include participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute,...
Nottingham MD

Crews responded to five crashes Saturday night, Sunday morning

WHITE MARSH, MD—The wet weather is causing headaches for local motorists as the remnants of Hurricane Ian pass through the Baltimore area. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that units responded to five motor vehicle crashes from Saturday night to Sunday morning. At just after 9:30 a.m. on...
