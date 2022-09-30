Read full article on original website
Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation
ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical...
Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is currently investigating a double homicide in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers were called to the location around 7:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. by a witness who said they found two people possibly deceased at the apartment, according to HPD. Officers responded and found two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
25-year-old Bessemer woman ID’d as victim found slain in Birmingham intersection
Authorities have released the name of a woman found slain in Birmingham Friday night. Birmingham police on Sunday identified the victim as Asia Johnson. She was 25 and lived in Bessemer. Officers responded at 7:46 p.m. Friday to a 911 call reported an unresponsive woman in the intersection of 71st...
25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
Teen suspect jailed on assault charges in double shooting at Chelsea home
A teenage suspect is being held in the Shelby County Jail after he was charged with assault in a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday afternoon in a Chelsea home, authorities said Thursday. Nicholas Tyler Hardin, 19, of Chelsea, was charged with two counts of assault in connection with the...
Synthetic Marijuana, Meth, Cocaine, handguns, cash seized in Tallapoosa raid
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alexander City man is out of the hospital and behind bars after investigators say he seriously injured himself while trying to escape a drug raid. On Friday, September 23rd, a search warrant was executed at a home along Robinson Road in Alexander City. Officers say as they made entry the […]
Man missing from Bessemer 4 days; public’s help sought
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Bessemer man who has been missing four days. Ricardo Carlos Jefferson, 39, was last seen leaving his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with Alabama license plate 1A0182U. According to Bessemer police,...
Leeds man, 68, jailed on rape, human trafficking charges; police believe ‘many victims still out there’
A 68-year-old man is sitting in the Jefferson County Jail on rape and human trafficking charges after police found three females with him when they executed a search warrant Tuesday morning in Leeds, authorities said Thursday. George Ervin Clark, 68, of Leeds, was charged with three counts of rape and...
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating a homicide that happened downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a male shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. When officers got to the scene, an adult male,...
Woman accused of hitting, killing man while he was checking mail in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced warrants against a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bessemer area. Deputies said 55-year-old Teddy Eugene Self, of Bessemer, was struck and killed while reportedly checking his mail on Lock 17 Road in Bessemer on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified
A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
24-year-old Tuscaloosa County man gets 20 years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun
A Tuscaloosa County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler delivered the 240-month sentence for 24-year-old Dedrick Dawon McDowell on Tuesday, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail
An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
Birmingham man shot and killed during reported argument
A 29-year-old was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.
Jefferson County District Attorney explains why Hewitt Trussville High student could not be charged for alleged 'hit list'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Trussville City Schools administration is under fire for how it handled a student's "hit list." Trussville police could not charge the Hewitt-Trussville student with terroristic threat acts after finding out about the death notebook nearly a year later. Learn more in the video above.
5 Charged in Theft of Hundreds of Catalytic Converters from Tuscaloosa Mercedes Plant
Five people have been arrested and charged for their roles in a multi-state scheme to steal hundreds of new catalytic converters from the Mercedes Benz U.S. International plant in Tuscaloosa County. Deputy Josh Hastings, a sergeant with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, said the plant's security team...
