ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
ANNISTON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation

ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Alabaster, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
County
Shelby County, AL
City
Alabaster, AL
Shelby County, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Hoover Police investigating double homicide at apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is currently investigating a double homicide in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Officers were called to the location around 7:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. by a witness who said they found two people possibly deceased at the apartment, according to HPD. Officers responded and found two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Police issue Critical Missing Person Alert for Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Birmingham police say Ms. Boykins has been found safe and is at home. The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman with a mental condition which could affect her decision-making. Barbara Boykins, 76, was last seen around...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Distribution#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia
AL.com

Man missing from Bessemer 4 days; public’s help sought

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Bessemer man who has been missing four days. Ricardo Carlos Jefferson, 39, was last seen leaving his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday. He was driving a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with Alabama license plate 1A0182U. According to Bessemer police,...
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wbrc.com

Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating a homicide that happened downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a male shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. When officers got to the scene, an adult male,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified

A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

24-year-old Tuscaloosa County man gets 20 years in federal prison for being a felon with a gun

A Tuscaloosa County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler delivered the 240-month sentence for 24-year-old Dedrick Dawon McDowell on Tuesday, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy