Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mocoshow.com

YouTube Personality ‘Deestroying’ is in Attendance as Seneca Valley Takes on Quince Orchard High School in Germantown

Donald De La Haye Jr., also known online as Deestroying, is a Costa Rican-American YouTuber with over 4 million followers on the platform and millions more across other forms of social media. He played college football at the University of Central Florida, where he was a kicker for the team. This Friday night he will be at Seneca Valley High School to watch the undefeated Screaming Eagles take on undefeated Quince Orchard High School.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
EAST LANSING, MI
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles owner intends to sign new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, per report

In a recent memo to front office employees, Baltimore Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos said he looks forward to signing a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority, keeping the team at Camden Yards, according to the Baltimore Sun. "As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club," Angelos said in the memo dated Sept. 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
MARYLAND STATE
jcpatriot.com

Freshmen spend retreat at Baltimore Basilica

While the seniors were having their Unity Day, the members of the freshman class went to the Baltimore Basilica on September 21. Freshmen were divided into two main groups. Half of the class went to the Archdiocese of Baltimore while the remaining half went to the Basilica. At the Archdiocese...
BALTIMORE, MD
hcpss.org

Meet Our New 2022-2023 Principals

HCPSS welcomed six new principals at the start of the school year. Each one brings a different set of experiences to the job, but they all share a passion for serving their students, staff, and communities. Learn more about each of them below and hear their advice for students on how to be successful this school year.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year

We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theblackandwhite.net

Football falls to Richard Montogmery 42–8

The football team (0–6) was blown out by the Richard Montgomery Rockets 42–8. With drumline pounding the drums in the cold, windy rain, Vikes fans were hoping to see the team pick up their first win of the season. The Vikes started off with the ball first and managed to drive all the way Rockets 35-yard line after multiple quality runs from junior running back Ben Schlotterer. Unfortunately, the Vikes turned the ball over on downs, unable to capitalize on their opening possession. The Rockets took the ball, immediately marched down the field, and took a 7–0 lead. After two quarters of play, the Rockets took a 28 point lead into the locker room.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Community Policy