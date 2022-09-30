Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mocoshow.com
YouTube Personality ‘Deestroying’ is in Attendance as Seneca Valley Takes on Quince Orchard High School in Germantown
Donald De La Haye Jr., also known online as Deestroying, is a Costa Rican-American YouTuber with over 4 million followers on the platform and millions more across other forms of social media. He played college football at the University of Central Florida, where he was a kicker for the team. This Friday night he will be at Seneca Valley High School to watch the undefeated Screaming Eagles take on undefeated Quince Orchard High School.
halethorpe.com
Jack Pellicciotti throws 4 touchdown passes as Liberty football beats Winters Mill, 49-7
Liberty won its third straight county game, starting fast and not letting up in a 49-7 win over Winters Mill.
Bowie State blasts Livingstone for homecoming win
Bowie State looked like the BSU we've come to expect against Livingstone College for its homecoming game on Saturday. The post Bowie State blasts Livingstone for homecoming win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
CBS Sports
Orioles owner intends to sign new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, per report
In a recent memo to front office employees, Baltimore Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos said he looks forward to signing a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority, keeping the team at Camden Yards, according to the Baltimore Sun. "As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club," Angelos said in the memo dated Sept. 1.
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
foxbaltimore.com
Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jcpatriot.com
Freshmen spend retreat at Baltimore Basilica
While the seniors were having their Unity Day, the members of the freshman class went to the Baltimore Basilica on September 21. Freshmen were divided into two main groups. Half of the class went to the Archdiocese of Baltimore while the remaining half went to the Basilica. At the Archdiocese...
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools propose new boundaries for elementary, middle schools
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland has unveiled proposed boundary changes aimed at tackling the massive increase in enrollment in recent years, with more growth expected soon. Since 2014, the school system has added some 11,000 students to classrooms around the county, and leaders expect another 7,000 students...
halethorpe.com
Jean Marie Harris Jung, a civic activist in Dundalk, dies
Jean Marie Harris Jung, a civic activist, died of heart failure Sept. 18. She was 89 and formerly lived on Sunberry Road in Dundalk.
hcpss.org
Meet Our New 2022-2023 Principals
HCPSS welcomed six new principals at the start of the school year. Each one brings a different set of experiences to the job, but they all share a passion for serving their students, staff, and communities. Learn more about each of them below and hear their advice for students on how to be successful this school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
mocoshow.com
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
theblackandwhite.net
Football falls to Richard Montogmery 42–8
The football team (0–6) was blown out by the Richard Montgomery Rockets 42–8. With drumline pounding the drums in the cold, windy rain, Vikes fans were hoping to see the team pick up their first win of the season. The Vikes started off with the ball first and managed to drive all the way Rockets 35-yard line after multiple quality runs from junior running back Ben Schlotterer. Unfortunately, the Vikes turned the ball over on downs, unable to capitalize on their opening possession. The Rockets took the ball, immediately marched down the field, and took a 7–0 lead. After two quarters of play, the Rockets took a 28 point lead into the locker room.
Wbaltv.com
Operations resume at Arundel Mills Mall after accidental gunfire Saturday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Operations at Arundel Mills Mall returned to normal Saturday evening after someone accidentally discharged a weapon in the food court, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers arrived to the mall on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire. In their investigation,...
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
halethorpe.com
Henrietta Lacks walking tour in Baltimore County’s Turner Station showcases her life and community
Servant Courtney Speed is founder and president of the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group, which has been holding walking tours through Turner Station to teach people about Lacks since 2011. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
fox5dc.com
Shots fired investigation underway at Arundel Mills Mall, police say
HANOVER, Md. - Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating reports of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police Tweeted at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday that officers were at the mall, located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Maryland, investigating the shots fired. According...
Comments / 0