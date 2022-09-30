The football team (0–6) was blown out by the Richard Montgomery Rockets 42–8. With drumline pounding the drums in the cold, windy rain, Vikes fans were hoping to see the team pick up their first win of the season. The Vikes started off with the ball first and managed to drive all the way Rockets 35-yard line after multiple quality runs from junior running back Ben Schlotterer. Unfortunately, the Vikes turned the ball over on downs, unable to capitalize on their opening possession. The Rockets took the ball, immediately marched down the field, and took a 7–0 lead. After two quarters of play, the Rockets took a 28 point lead into the locker room.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO