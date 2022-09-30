Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Frank Earl Foreman
IOWA – Frank Earl Foreman, born Jan. 12, 1920, son of the late Asa Joseph Foreman Sr., and Frances Broussard Foreman, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 102. Frank attended school in Lake Arthur and graduated from Iowa High School in 1937. Frank graduated from McNeese in 1948 and continued his education at SLI (University of Louisiana) where he received his Bachelor of Agriculture degree in 1950.
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
Lake Charles American Press
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
Lake Charles American Press
Dwight “Pete” Eugene Landry
Dwight Eugene “Pete” Landry, 73, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. Pete enjoyed collecting antiques and Coca-Cola memorabilia and spending time with his family. He was a member of Our Lady of Lasalette Catholic Church. He was the owner and operator of Pete’s Hair Manor for 50 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week
Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
westcentralsbest.com
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
Lake Charles American Press
Harper Nichole Nunez
Harper Nichole Nunez, age 8 months, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Harper was born Jan. 4, 2022, in Lake Charles, La., to mother Nikki Nunez. She was loved by anyone and everyone who ever met her. She stole hearts wherever she went. She was a strong willed little girl who fought hard despite her many obstacles. She had a large support system in family, friends, and the tender care of New Orleans’ Children’s hospital staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
The Waters at Settlers Trace, A New 348-Unit Apartment Community Coming Soon Behind Whole Foods In Lafayette
A new 348-unit luxury apartment home community, called The Waters at Settlers Trace, has just broken ground behind Whole Foods in the 500 Block of Settlers Trace Blvd directly across from Super Target. The Waters at Settlers Trace will feature apartment homes ranging from one, two, and three bedroom options...
KPLC TV
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Moss Bluff fatal fire began in bedroom
A fatal fire that claimed the life of a woman and her three dogs on Saturday started in the bedroom of the home in the 1200 block of North Perkins Ferry Road. The State Fire Marshal Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said while official identification and cause of death are pending with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 58-year-old resident.
Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say
Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
One dead after mobile home fire in Moss Bluff
According to the State Fire Marshal (SFM), a woman is dead following a mobile home fire in Moss Bluff.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Obscenity After Allegedly Honking His Horn and Exposing Himself While Driving
Louisiana Man Arrested for Obscenity After Allegedly Honking His Horn and Exposing Himself While Driving. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 3, 2022, that on September 21, CPSO investigators received a complaint of obscenity on Sampson Street in Westlake, Louisiana. During the initial...
Only Documented Miracle in the U.S. Is in St. Landry Parish
The Academy of the Sacred Heart holds a very special honor.
Louisiana resident and six others freed from Venezuelan captivity
U.S Senator Bill Cassidy announced today that that a Lake Charles resident, along with six other Americans, have been freed from Venezuelan captivity.
Police: Northside High student arrested for terrorizing
The student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
Comments / 0