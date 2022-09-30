ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Frank Earl Foreman

IOWA – Frank Earl Foreman, born Jan. 12, 1920, son of the late Asa Joseph Foreman Sr., and Frances Broussard Foreman, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 102. Frank attended school in Lake Arthur and graduated from Iowa High School in 1937. Frank graduated from McNeese in 1948 and continued his education at SLI (University of Louisiana) where he received his Bachelor of Agriculture degree in 1950.
IOWA, LA
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Dwight “Pete” Eugene Landry

Dwight Eugene “Pete” Landry, 73, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. Pete enjoyed collecting antiques and Coca-Cola memorabilia and spending time with his family. He was a member of Our Lady of Lasalette Catholic Church. He was the owner and operator of Pete’s Hair Manor for 50 years.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire

Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Harper Nichole Nunez

Harper Nichole Nunez, age 8 months, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Harper was born Jan. 4, 2022, in Lake Charles, La., to mother Nikki Nunez. She was loved by anyone and everyone who ever met her. She stole hearts wherever she went. She was a strong willed little girl who fought hard despite her many obstacles. She had a large support system in family, friends, and the tender care of New Orleans’ Children’s hospital staff.
WESTLAKE, LA
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10

Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
UPDATE: Moss Bluff fatal fire began in bedroom

A fatal fire that claimed the life of a woman and her three dogs on Saturday started in the bedroom of the home in the 1200 block of North Perkins Ferry Road. The State Fire Marshal Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said while official identification and cause of death are pending with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 58-year-old resident.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say

Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.

