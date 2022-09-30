Read full article on original website
KEYC
Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss
FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 4:30 Sunday morning, the Fairfax Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the downtown area. The department reports that the three affected buildings were all a total loss. Fairfax was assisted by ten other agencies, including eight fire departments, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office...
Southern Minnesota News
BREAKING: Fire destroys part of downtown Fairfax
Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer. Southern Minnesota News has learned that a fire has destroyed part of downtown Fairfax. Witnesses say the Fairfax Fire & Rescue was on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and multiple agencies responded to the blaze. The Smokey...
KEYC
Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A special, annual open house took place at the North Mankato fire department today. At Fire Station two, the community met with North Mankato firefighters face-to-face at 11 a.m. Attendees were able to tour the station, see firetrucks up-close, learn how to put out a...
knuj.net
Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash
A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Expect to save at the pump: 44 Minnesota gas stations to expand ethanol options after receiving grant
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More Minnesotans can expect to save money soon thanks to a new grant that will expand ethanol options at gas stations across the state, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Friday.The grant awards over $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost of investing in upgraded petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment compatible with higher ethanol blends."These grants help the local economy by giving drivers more economical options at the gas pump and increasing access to homegrown fuel that comes from Minnesota farmers," said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.The stations receiving the grants will soon have Unleaded 88/E15 fuel and other higher ethanol blends, offering customers more and cheaper options at the pump.Grants for the gas stations range from $83,000 to $199,000 to perform projects.All stations that received a grant are retail gas stations with 10 or fewer locations.Some stores awarded grants include Bobby & Steve's Auto World locations across the Twin Cities, Nelson Auto World in Minneapolis, and Super Gas USA in Burnsville.Click here for a complete list of grant recipients to see if any upgrades are coming to your area.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Balloonist ends in river with two days of misfortune
The falls of the Little Cannon River must have been a beautiful sight, but early settlers saw it as an opportunity to use the energy for commercial purposes. The mills of Cannon Falls produced good flour and gave work to many. Could the falls of the little Cannon River be...
fox9.com
Man dies in boat crash on Mississippi River
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 59-year-old man was killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River in Hastings this week. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says Dallas Larson, of Hastings, was on a jon boat (an aluminum fishing boat with a flat or nearly flat bottom) with a woman when they collided with a cabin cruiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, near the Kings Cove Marina.
knuj.net
Tractor/Motorcyle Accident Friday night in Watonwan County
A Madelia man was treated for non life threatening injuries at the Madelia Hospital. 47 year old Kevin Lee Diepenbrock was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60 and 58 year old Brian Alton Anderson was operating an International tractor on 473rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in Madelia Township. Diepenbrock was taken to the Madelia hospital. Anderson was not hurt. Lake Crystal and Madelia Police and Madelia Fire responded to the accident shortly after 9pm Friday.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
AOL Corp
Small plane crashes into Minnesota home, killing all three aboard
A small plane crashed into a Minnesota home around midnight Saturday, killing all three people on board and narrowly sparing two residents of the home, who were uninjured, a local official told NBC News. The Cessna 172 crashed into the second floor of the home in Hermantown, about 16 miles...
fox9.com
University of Minnesota discovers ancient meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota geologists discovered the site of a meteor strike in Inver Grove Heights that dates back hundreds of millions of years. In a release published last month, the university says the crater appears to be about 350 feet beneath the city...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
valleynewslive.com
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision
A 59-year-old Hastings man died and another woman remains hospitalized after two boats collided on the Mississippi River in Hastings on Thursday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened around 8 p.m. near Kings Cove Marina. Witnesses told deputies a man and woman on a Jon boat...
KEYC
Recapping the Blue Earth County sheriff candidate forum
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On September 29, Greater Mankato Growth held a forum at the Blue Earth County Library between two Blue Earth County sheriff candidates: Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal. Currently, Barta works as captain for the sheriff’s department. “I’m going to bring the knowledge and experience that...
KEYC
Good Morning Give Back in October: The Salvation Army
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army has been serving the community all year long, in so many ways. That’s why its October’s Good Morning Give back organization!
