Henderson, MN

KEYC

Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 4:30 Sunday morning, the Fairfax Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the downtown area. The department reports that the three affected buildings were all a total loss. Fairfax was assisted by ten other agencies, including eight fire departments, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office...
FAIRFAX, MN
Southern Minnesota News

BREAKING: Fire destroys part of downtown Fairfax

Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer. Southern Minnesota News has learned that a fire has destroyed part of downtown Fairfax. Witnesses say the Fairfax Fire & Rescue was on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and multiple agencies responded to the blaze. The Smokey...
FAIRFAX, MN
KEYC

Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A special, annual open house took place at the North Mankato fire department today. At Fire Station two, the community met with North Mankato firefighters face-to-face at 11 a.m. Attendees were able to tour the station, see firetrucks up-close, learn how to put out a...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash

A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
KEYC

One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass

NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
CLAREMONT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Expect to save at the pump: 44 Minnesota gas stations to expand ethanol options after receiving grant

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More Minnesotans can expect to save money soon thanks to a new grant that will expand ethanol options at gas stations across the state, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Friday.The grant awards over $6.4 million to 44 service stations to offset the cost of investing in upgraded petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment compatible with higher ethanol blends."These grants help the local economy by giving drivers more economical options at the gas pump and increasing access to homegrown fuel that comes from Minnesota farmers," said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.The stations receiving the grants will soon have Unleaded 88/E15 fuel and other higher ethanol blends, offering customers more and cheaper options at the pump.Grants for the gas stations range from $83,000 to $199,000 to perform projects.All stations that received a grant are retail gas stations with 10 or fewer locations.Some stores awarded grants include Bobby & Steve's Auto World locations across the Twin Cities, Nelson Auto World in Minneapolis, and Super Gas USA in Burnsville.Click here for a complete list of grant recipients to see if any upgrades are coming to your area.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Man dies in boat crash on Mississippi River

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 59-year-old man was killed in a boat crash on the Mississippi River in Hastings this week. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says Dallas Larson, of Hastings, was on a jon boat (an aluminum fishing boat with a flat or nearly flat bottom) with a woman when they collided with a cabin cruiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, near the Kings Cove Marina.
HASTINGS, MN
knuj.net

Tractor/Motorcyle Accident Friday night in Watonwan County

A Madelia man was treated for non life threatening injuries at the Madelia Hospital. 47 year old Kevin Lee Diepenbrock was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60 and 58 year old Brian Alton Anderson was operating an International tractor on 473rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in Madelia Township. Diepenbrock was taken to the Madelia hospital. Anderson was not hurt. Lake Crystal and Madelia Police and Madelia Fire responded to the accident shortly after 9pm Friday.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
AOL Corp

Small plane crashes into Minnesota home, killing all three aboard

A small plane crashed into a Minnesota home around midnight Saturday, killing all three people on board and narrowly sparing two residents of the home, who were uninjured, a local official told NBC News. The Cessna 172 crashed into the second floor of the home in Hermantown, about 16 miles...
HERMANTOWN, MN
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
CRYSTAL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
KEYC

30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire

BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Recapping the Blue Earth County sheriff candidate forum

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On September 29, Greater Mankato Growth held a forum at the Blue Earth County Library between two Blue Earth County sheriff candidates: Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal. Currently, Barta works as captain for the sheriff’s department. “I’m going to bring the knowledge and experience that...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

