The Pizza Factory and More opens with expanded menu. Just a few months after the man and wife team of Suzette Jewell and Brad Trowell took the plunge and started the Chopped Beauty Academy in Lovell, the entrepreneurial duo recently took up another challenge, purchasing the Pizza On The Run restaurant at 490 Shoshone from longtime owner Harold Kaiser of Cody and opening The Pizza Factory & More at the same location.

LOVELL, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO