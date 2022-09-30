Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Volleyball Recap: September 26 – October 1, 2022
The Sheridan County teams went a combined 2-8 in games this week. Sheridan: On Thursday, The Lady Broncs traveled to Casper to play Green River and lost 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-13). Friday and Saturday Sheridan was in Cheyenne, where they lost to both Central 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-15), and East...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 5 2022
All 3 Sheridan County teams were victorious at home again this week. Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 7th at Kelly Walsh at 7pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 7th at Burns at 2pm. Big Horn’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken just off Highway 14 in Dayton, Wyoming by Jennifer Miller. Miller writes: “It highlights the ever-changing beauty of the entrance of going up to the Bighorns.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
county17.com
Boating restrictions in place at Keyhole, Glendo due to zebra mussel threat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Watercraft inspections at boat launches in Keyhole and Glendo state parks are the latest in the effort to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in Wyoming waters, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Friday. As of Sept. 30, all boats must be launched either at...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
Sheridan Media
A Brief History of Taxidermy in Sheridan
It is fall and fall means hunting season in Sheridan and the surrounding area. Once a hunter downs a fine trophy, he wants to preserve it. Enter the taxidermist. The word, taxidermy, is made up of two Greek words, ‘Taxis’ meaning arrangement, and ‘Derma’, which means skin. Therefore, taxidermy is the arrangement of skin.
Sheridan Media
Main Street Closure
Main Street from Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street to 1st Street in Sheridan will be closed temporarily this weekend due to a Wyoming Department of Transportation striping project. City Administrator Stu McCrae made the announcement at the City Council’s recent study session. McCrae said the intent of the contractor is to...
Sheridan Media
Light Agenda Scheduled for Sheridan County Commission
Sheridan County’s Commissioners will work through a light agenda Tuesday during their first regular meeting of October. They will consider a transfer of a retail liquor license concerning Bear Lodge, contingent upon the sale of the property. Also scheduled is consideration of the approval of the Bobcat Estates Subdivision...
lovellchronicle.com
‘New name, same great taste’
The Pizza Factory and More opens with expanded menu. Just a few months after the man and wife team of Suzette Jewell and Brad Trowell took the plunge and started the Chopped Beauty Academy in Lovell, the entrepreneurial duo recently took up another challenge, purchasing the Pizza On The Run restaurant at 490 Shoshone from longtime owner Harold Kaiser of Cody and opening The Pizza Factory & More at the same location.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michael Tre’dean Langley III, 26...
Box Butte Co. Road Depart. reminds citizens of crossing closures by BNSF
Box Butte County Road Department has been notified by BNSF of a crossing closure at CR58 near Parker Hannifan at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, October 3. This closure is expected to last 3 hours. On Tuesday, October 4 they will be working their way East to CR57 and Wednesday...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug hearings for two Scottsbluff residents
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Police in the panhandle reported finding over seven grams of meth during a home search. On Aug. 8, Scottsbluff Police served a search warrant to a residence on 21st Ave, where both 34-year-old Catalino Varela and 21-year-old Alexis Pacifico lived. Police reported while they were clearing the...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Admits ‘Failure’ in Murder Case
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office admits it dropped the ball earlier this month by waiting a day to notify the public that an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect was on the loose. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at a home in the 300 block of...
Sheridan Media
Council to Consider Applying for National Historical Publications and Records Grants for Cemetery
The Sheridan City Council, at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night, will be considering two resolutions to apply for National Historic Publications and Records Grants for the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger says the goal of this project is to ensure that the records for the cemetery are properly preserved and maintained.
oilcity.news
Two Sheridan men plead guilty to federal charges after highway patrol seized 1.97 pounds of meth
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Sheridan men entered guilty pleas in federal court on Thursday to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting the distribution of meth. On March 3, 2022, Jeffery Michael Johnson, 32, and Michael Shae Kelli, 22, were pulled over by the...
