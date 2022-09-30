Read full article on original website
School leaders urge parents to download ‘Safe Schools Louisiana’ app
Parents and caregivers are urged to download the app called 'Safe Schools Louisiana,' it is an anonymous tip reporting solution designed for students, parents, and teachers to submit secure and anonymous concerns about issues on campus or campus events.
Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is encouraging school systems across the state to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here smartphone app. The app allows middle and high school users to anonymously report violence, criminal activity, bullying, mental...
Lake Charles American Press
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
NOLA.com
Brumley narrows focus of new reading rules; faces Oct. 11 vote at BESE
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has scaled back his plan to improve persistent reading problems among Louisiana's youngest learners. Under Brumley's original proposal, children in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who fail to read on grade level in an end-of-the-year screening would be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
L'Observateur
Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
thecentersquare.com
Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery
(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
Revival sought for Louisiana pastor’s lawsuit over COVID restrictions
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor’s damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others...
NOLA.com
Could Louisiana end the state income tax? Sponsor of new bill claims its feasible
Louisiana’s state income tax is part of an antiquated system that has stifled growth and caused residents to flee to Texas and other states, the sponsor of a bid to abolish the tax said Monday. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, also said he is "definitely" considering a run for governor...
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Thanks Legislature for Passing Catastrophe Reform Package to Protect Policyholders
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Thanks Legislature for Passing Catastrophe Reform Package to Protect Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced that he recently sent a letter to members of the Louisiana State Legislature thanking them for collaborating with the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) to pass several new laws that will strengthen the state’s insurance market and improve policyholders’ claims experience.
NOLA.com
NEWS ROUNDUP: Awards all around St. Tammany Parish
Two St. Tammany Parish residents have been awarded the Bureau of Governmental Research's prestigious 2022 Excellence in Government Awards that will be presented Oct. 6 to honor the work the pair have done as public employees to improve government in the greater New Orleans area. Both of the bureau's Lifetime...
brproud.com
Department of Children and Family Services increases monthly eligibility to help with inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Inflation has increased food prices in some cases by more than 11 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means more people are turning to SNAP benefits for assistance. And now, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is changing who receives...
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
NOLA.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
brproud.com
Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
NOLA.com
State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed
Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department
Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – On October 3, 2022, the Department of Justice announced that the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) and seven private developers had agreed to pay $250,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to design and construct eight multifamily residential properties and associated places of public accommodation that are accessible to people with disabilities. The defendants also agreed to carry out substantial retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the properties as part of the settlement.
L'Observateur
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS
(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: Taxes? No, the real crisis threatening Louisiana's growth is insurance
Despite last week’s sunny skies, there’s a dark cloud over Louisiana these days, one that could affect the financial stability of thousands of families and even the viability of whole communities. And despite what you might be hearing from some politicians, it has nothing to do with the state's relatively moderate income tax.
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
