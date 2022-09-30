ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is encouraging school systems across the state to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here smartphone app. The app allows middle and high school users to anonymously report violence, criminal activity, bullying, mental...
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
Brumley narrows focus of new reading rules; faces Oct. 11 vote at BESE

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has scaled back his plan to improve persistent reading problems among Louisiana's youngest learners. Under Brumley's original proposal, children in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who fail to read on grade level in an end-of-the-year screening would be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade.
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery

(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
Revival sought for Louisiana pastor’s lawsuit over COVID restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor’s damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others...
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Thanks Legislature for Passing Catastrophe Reform Package to Protect Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Thanks Legislature for Passing Catastrophe Reform Package to Protect Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced that he recently sent a letter to members of the Louisiana State Legislature thanking them for collaborating with the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) to pass several new laws that will strengthen the state’s insurance market and improve policyholders’ claims experience.
NEWS ROUNDUP: Awards all around St. Tammany Parish

Two St. Tammany Parish residents have been awarded the Bureau of Governmental Research's prestigious 2022 Excellence in Government Awards that will be presented Oct. 6 to honor the work the pair have done as public employees to improve government in the greater New Orleans area. Both of the bureau's Lifetime...
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department

Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Louisiana Resolved by US Justice Department. Louisiana / Washington D.C. – On October 3, 2022, the Department of Justice announced that the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) and seven private developers had agreed to pay $250,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to design and construct eight multifamily residential properties and associated places of public accommodation that are accessible to people with disabilities. The defendants also agreed to carry out substantial retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the properties as part of the settlement.
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP CORPS

(Baton Rouge, September 29, 2022) Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. Undergraduate students (18 or older) that are enrolled at any Louisiana college or university during the Spring 2023 semester are eligible to apply.
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
