Milwaukee County, WI

WISN

Shooting report at Kosciusko Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a shooting at Kosciuszko Park Monday evening. The sheriff's office tells 12 News a male victim at the scene that was shot multiple times near the basketball courts. The victim was taken by emergency crews to an area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Who is Darrell Brooks?

Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., 40, is accused of killing six people when he drove his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. He is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which he pleaded not guilty to. He will be representing himself during the trial. At...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee lawmakers angry Hyundai is charging for security kits

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Common Council members want carmaker Hyundai to cover the cost of new security kits. In a statement, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Khalif Rainey said the new kits, aimed at stopping car thefts, will cost $170 at the owners' expense. "We find it insulting and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man accused of killing transgender woman arrested

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of killing a transgender woman is now in custody. Clayton Hubbird is charged with killing 35-year-old Mya Allen. She was found at 26th and Wells streets in Milwaukee in August. A criminal complaint says Hubbird and Allen were arguing before Hubbird shot her. An...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selected on Day 2

DAY 2 - Jury Selection Continued, Jury Seated. At the end of the day Tuesday, a jury was selected in trial for Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks. WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz said the jury is made of 10 men and six women. They are all white. They need 16 jurors -- 12 to decide the case and four alternates.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th and Cherry streets. It happened at 4:20 a.m., police said. Police said a 26-year-old man died from fatal gunshot injuries. No one has been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Dahmer Archives: The night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested

MILWAUKEE — This story aired on July 22, 1991, the night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in his Milwaukee apartment. "Our officers observed extremely suspicious, suspicious items." And that was not half of it. Inside a second-floor apartment, police found a grisly scene, a human head apparently preserved plus several...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Food For Families kicks off for Milwaukee families

MILWAUKEE — Hunger Task Force and Johnson Controls are teaming up for the 17th year to kick off the 2022 Food For Families holiday drive from Oct. 1 – Dec. 31. The first Food For Families drive was launched more than 40 years ago to reduce hunger during the holiday season in partnership with Johnson Controls.
MILWAUKEE, WI

