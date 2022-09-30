Read full article on original website
City still without response to Milwaukee police union lawsuit, guns misfiring
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News learned from Milwaukee Common Council members Tuesday morning there is no update or timeline for the city to respond to the Milwaukee Police Association's lawsuit. The police union sued the city Sept. 19 over officers' weapons firing on their own. The union claims the...
Shooting report at Kosciusko Park
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a shooting at Kosciuszko Park Monday evening. The sheriff's office tells 12 News a male victim at the scene that was shot multiple times near the basketball courts. The victim was taken by emergency crews to an area...
Menomonee Falls police release video in connection with suspected day care abuse
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — **Warning, the above video could be disturbing to some. Menomonee falls police released new video in connection with a case of suspected child abuse at a day care. Madeline Ferguson, a now-fired day care worker of Cadence Academy Preschool in Menomonee Falls, is accused of...
Who is Darrell Brooks?
Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., 40, is accused of killing six people when he drove his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. He is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which he pleaded not guilty to. He will be representing himself during the trial. At...
Milwaukee lawmakers angry Hyundai is charging for security kits
MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Common Council members want carmaker Hyundai to cover the cost of new security kits. In a statement, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Khalif Rainey said the new kits, aimed at stopping car thefts, will cost $170 at the owners' expense. "We find it insulting and...
Man accused of killing transgender woman arrested
MILWAUKEE — The man accused of killing a transgender woman is now in custody. Clayton Hubbird is charged with killing 35-year-old Mya Allen. She was found at 26th and Wells streets in Milwaukee in August. A criminal complaint says Hubbird and Allen were arguing before Hubbird shot her. An...
MPD: 2-year-old in critical condition after triple shooting at 21st and Keefe
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at North 21st Street and West Keefe Avenue at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. Police said several shots fired from a vehicle wounded three people. The first victim, a 20-year-old man transported to a local hospital for non-threatening injuries. The second victim is...
Cudahy father charged with reckless homicide after infant son died from head injury
CUDAHY, Wis. — A Cudahy man is accused of killing his 5-month-old son. Damien Edwards Jefferson, 24, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The criminal complaint says police and EMS were called to an apartment at Lake and College in Cudahy around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The complaint...
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial: Jury selected on Day 2
DAY 2 - Jury Selection Continued, Jury Seated. At the end of the day Tuesday, a jury was selected in trial for Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks. WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz said the jury is made of 10 men and six women. They are all white. They need 16 jurors -- 12 to decide the case and four alternates.
Family, church come together to remember, support Menomonee Falls crash victims
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Turning tragedy into hope is the message a church community is leaning into as they celebrate the life of 24-year-old Ben Reimers. He was struck and killed three months ago when he and his sister, Emily Grace Reimers, were watching the fireworks in Menomonee Falls.
Milwaukee police reunite young boy 'with his proper guardian'
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they have reunited a young boy "with his proper guardian." He was found at 3 p.m. near 61st Street and Morgan Avenue in Milwaukee. Police estimate he is 3 to 5 years old. Police thank everyone for their assistance.
Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th and Cherry streets. It happened at 4:20 a.m., police said. Police said a 26-year-old man died from fatal gunshot injuries. No one has been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
Dahmer Archives: The night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested
MILWAUKEE — This story aired on July 22, 1991, the night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in his Milwaukee apartment. "Our officers observed extremely suspicious, suspicious items." And that was not half of it. Inside a second-floor apartment, police found a grisly scene, a human head apparently preserved plus several...
Food For Families kicks off for Milwaukee families
MILWAUKEE — Hunger Task Force and Johnson Controls are teaming up for the 17th year to kick off the 2022 Food For Families holiday drive from Oct. 1 – Dec. 31. The first Food For Families drive was launched more than 40 years ago to reduce hunger during the holiday season in partnership with Johnson Controls.
'UPFRONT' recap: Generac CEO discusses hurricane response, labor market and inflation
Generac Power Systems CEO Aaron Jagdfeld says the company’s hurricane response teams will be in Florida for at least the next two weeks working to fix and maintain backup generators after Hurricane Ian. "It can be anything from a data center to a hospital to a wastewater treatment plant,"...
