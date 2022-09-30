BRANFORD — When Anthony “Unk” DaRos was growing up in Stony Creek in the 1940s and 1950s, his playground had no jungle gym, no slide, no swing. But there were rocky ledges to scale and buildings to explore — the blacksmith’s shop, the drafting building, and the finishing shed, to name a few — and abandoned train tracks for foot races. And there was the quarry hole, where he and his friends drank the water, which was pure.

