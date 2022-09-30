Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street
TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Register Citizen
New Haven police raising money for officer battling cancer
NEW HAVEN — Police are raising money for one of their officers who is battling cancer. Officer Mike Hinton was diagnosed with cancer last year, but his condition has worsened as the cancer has spread to other areas, New Haven police wrote on Facebook. Police shared a link to...
Register Citizen
Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face
MILFORD — Librarian was not among Suzanne Harrison-Thomas' job dreams when she first joined Milford Library as a page during her college days. But the library grew on her, she says, and 24 years later, Harrison-Thomas was recently named the operation’s assistant director. “I’m excited but also heartbroken,”...
Register Citizen
Photos: Runners compete in eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon in Norwalk
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Dozens of competitors participated Sunday in the eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K, which also included a Fun Run for kids. The 13.1-mile half-marathon course took competitors from Veterans Park through South Norwalk and into Rowayton before heading...
newbritainindependent.com
Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”
A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
Register Citizen
Milford schools host job fair to recruit substitute teachers
MILFORD — Milford Public Schools is hosting its second job fair in October after hosting one in early August. "When we held our first-ever job fair back in August in the Parsons Building, we were pleased with the turnout — with about 40 people visiting us during the event," said Wendy Kopanza, director of the school system's Human Resources Department.
Register Citizen
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport unveils fitness court at Seaside Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bridgeport's police and fire academy recruits took to the city's new fitness court at Seaside Park Friday for a bit of a friendly competition. The fitness court is located in the first parking lot as you enter the west...
Eyewitness News
Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
Register Citizen
Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades
STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
Register Citizen
'I’m going to die right now': Why West Hartford pedestrians feel unsafe and how town is responding
WEST HARTFORD — In the days following the vehicular death of a pedestrian in West Hartford Center, Kerri Provost took to her blog with a critical take on the town’s pedestrian and bike safety track record. “I went hard on West Hartford,” said Provost, a Hartford resident who...
Register Citizen
Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15
TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
NewsTimes
Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven
A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Register Citizen
City celebrates arrival of Chacra, downtown Peruvian eatery where 'every drink tastes like vacation'
NEW HAVEN — There were many reasons to celebrate the opening of Chacra Peruvian Cuisine & Pisco Bar -- beyond the Cortes-Chavez Duo's live rendition of "El Condor Pasa" and other South American folks songs and the tasty samples of ceviche, Papas a la Huancaina and other treats offered up for Happy Hour.
Register Citizen
‘It’s in your blood’: ‘Unk’ DaRos mines history of Stony Creek Quarry at talk
BRANFORD — When Anthony “Unk” DaRos was growing up in Stony Creek in the 1940s and 1950s, his playground had no jungle gym, no slide, no swing. But there were rocky ledges to scale and buildings to explore — the blacksmith’s shop, the drafting building, and the finishing shed, to name a few — and abandoned train tracks for foot races. And there was the quarry hole, where he and his friends drank the water, which was pure.
Register Citizen
A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare
CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs
BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
Register Citizen
Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton
SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant. The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is...
