Kearney Area United Way launches campaign Saturday
KEARNEY — A chili and cinnamon roll cook-off and a kids’ costume parade will kick-off the 2022-23 campaign for the United Way of the Kearney Area. The event, set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at The Archway, will also include a beer tent, a jalapeno eating contest, a chili coloring contest and a corn hole tournament.
Funk company to be inducted into business hall of fame
HOLDREGE — A Funk business will honored at the Phelps County Development Corporation’s annual Business Hall of Fame Banquet Oct. 27 in downtown Holdrege. Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins will give the keynote address, and PlanterWorx will be inducted into the PCDC Business Hall of Fame.
Kearney area elementary students invited to outreach with The Texas Tenors
KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors will offer a free outreach program for elementary students at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The 45-minute program will feature an introduction to the members of the trio, a history of the group and the experiences of The Texas Tenors on “America’s Got Talent.” They will also read their children’s book, “Ruckus on the Ranch.”
KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
UNK Theatre opening season with ‘Gaslight’
KEARNEY — University Theatre at Kearney will present Patrick Hamilton’s “Gaslight” to open the 2022-23 season. This Victorian thriller tells the story of a young wife whose fragile mental state hangs in the balance between her potentially dangerous husband and an eccentric detective claiming to have all the answers.
Texas Tenors perform at the Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — JC Fisher gets up early in the morning. “I’m not your typical musician,” he said during a 9 a.m. interview. “I’m a farm boy. I get up at about 5:30 every morning. I’m not your typical sleep-in guy.”. Fisher can operate on...
NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday signed off on a plan to allow for the sale of beer, wine and liquor at Husker men's and women's basketball games beginning this season. The board, which met at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, approved the...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sidewalk repairs to interfere with traffic in east Kearney
KEARNEY — Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, lane closures will occur to allow sidewalk repairs along Avenue N in east Kearney. According to a news release from the city of Kearney, the outer northbound lane from the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to 39th Street and the eastbound outer lane at the intersection of 39th Street and N Avenue will be closed to traffic while sidewalk repairs are made.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
Kearney Catholic loses district opener to McCook
HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic saw its softball season end Monday in a 10-2 defeat at the hands of McCook in the B-9 Subdistrict tournament. In the closing game, the Stars learned firsthand just how fast a softball season speeds by. “The seniors let the underclassmen know how fast it...
Elwood woman arrested for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON — An Elwood woman has been arrested following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Bearcats volleyball goes 4-2 at Lincoln Northeast Invite
LINCOLN — Kearney High volleyball took four games at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Bearcats went a spotless 3-0, not dropping a single set in its 2-0 victories over Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central, and eventual tournament champions Gretna. Avery Franzen and Sophie Vanderbeek...
Kearney High softball finishes 7th in Heartland Conference tourney
COLUMBUS —Kearney High went 2-2 in the Heartland Conference softball tournament Saturday, finishing seventh place in the overall event. Kearney defeated Pius X and Lincoln North Star, but fell to Lincoln Southwest and Fremont in shutout losses, with Southwest throwing a no-hitter. Kearney defeated Pius X in its opening...
