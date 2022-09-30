Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
recordpatriot.com
Four zoning requests approved
EDWARDSVILLE – Four zoning requests were approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday. The requests will now go to the Madison County Board's Building and Zoning Committee, which meets at 5 p.m. Oct. 6, before going to the full county board for final approval. The requests...
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
recordpatriot.com
Neighbors oppose proposed zoning change
Usually, neighbors come to city hall to voice their concerns and opinions about a proposed end user of a specific property, claiming it is incompatible with their neighborhood or it will cause traffic, density and noise issues. Thursday at Edwardsville's administrative and community service (ACS) meeting, The Garden Condominium residents...
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
KMOV
Person barricaded inside O’Fallon, Mo. home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person is barricaded inside a home in O’Fallon, Mo. police say. The home is located in the 1500 block of Washington’s Crossing Drive. Police tell News 4 that a 53-year-old man with a history of mental illness threatened a relative he lives with. That relative made it out of the house and is okay. The man is armed and is alone inside the house, police say. Officers are negotiating with him, trying to end the standoff.
Cannabis spurs massive financial impact on small Illinois village
The village's mayor says it has taken in hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue.
recordpatriot.com
Glass removed from empty Alton factory
ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
wlds.com
Village Board Caps Number of Pets Allowed During Special Session
Residents in the Village of South Jacksonville are now limited in how many pets they are allowed to own. The Village Board of Trustees passed several ordinances during a special session last night. Among the measures passed was an ordinance limiting the number of pets any person could possess to no more than six total.
stlmag.com
Whose ghosts supposedly haunt McPike Mansion in Alton?
Henry Guest McPike was a multi-faceted spirit. He was a two-time mayor of Alton, Illinois, and a kingmaker in local politics. He dabbled in horticulture, propagating his own variety of grape coveted in winemaking circles. He was also a skilled businessman, who counted real estate and insurance among his ventures. A man of such prominence needed a stately home, and, in 1869, McPike commissioned a local architect to build an ornate Italianate-style estate on a 15-acre compound in Alton.
St. Louis native, former 5 On Your Side employee recalls riding out Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "I've had better days," said Craig Wolf of Fort Myers, Florida. For the 68-year-old, that's a monumental understatement. For hours on Wednesday, he and his brave, 24-year-old son Jake rode out Hurricane Ian. "We had 100 mph winds zipping passed us and we felt nothing. We...
Illinois prosecutors, governor feud over Safe-T Act
A showdown is brewing over the Safe-T Act in Illinois, a new law designed to free thousands from county jails at the start of the new year.
southernillinoisnow.com
The Big Baldridge and Bonfire Music Festival draws 2,500 to Patoka
Downtown Patoka was transformed into an outdoor music festival on Saturday as Drew Baldridge returned to his hometown to provide a night of entertainment. Most of the crowd stuck around to the end of the five-hour event that also featured Country Star Craig Campbell as well as Southern Illinois acts Dylan Wolfe, Murphy 500, and Katie Hatch.
KFVS12
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
Illinois Business Journal
Five ways someone will tell you they are contemplating suicide
September observed as National Suicide Prevention Month. Local activities: St. Clair County Out of the Darkness Walk, Oct. 15. HSHS St. Elizabeth encourages the public to participate in the St. Clair County Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15 on the Square in downtown Belleville starting at 9 a.m.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
wlds.com
Rural Greenfield Fire Damage Home & Garage
A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early this morning. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that Greenfield Fire was dispatched to the Weisner residence at 149 North Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10AM. The Carrollton and White Hall Fire Departments were also called for immediate mutual aid by West Central Dispatch.
recordpatriot.com
State police set October patrols
COOLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police District 11 has announced it will conduct a number of patrols and safety check for St. Clair and Madison counties during October. • Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (STEP) — STEPS allow the ISP to focus on the fatal four violations, which contribute most often to traffic crashes and fatalities:
After almost 5 years, human remains found in St. Louis are identified
ST. LOUIS — In 2017, human remains were discovered in the backyard of a vacant building in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue in St. Louis. At the time, the medical examiner was unable to determine the person's sex, age or race based on the condition of the remains.
wgel.com
Smithboro Shed Destroyed By Fire
On Friday, at around 2:30 PM, the Smithboro Fire Protection District was dispatched to a shed fire in the 1700 block of Route 40, east of Smithboro. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the shed fully involved and already starting to collapse. Greenville and Mulberry Grove Fire Districts provided mutual aid. Firefighters were on scene for about 2.5 hours. The shed was a total loss. There were no injuries.
