FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
KMOV
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Shocked, sad, angry, upset: Catholic school leaders react to school closures
This week, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced that two Catholic high schools, St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain, are closing as part of their “All Things New” strategic plan.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
abc17news.com
Video shows security guard slamming Metro East high school student
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) — Some Metro East parents are outraged after cell phone video showed a school security guard body slamming a student. A student sent News 4 video of the security guard slamming the student outside of Cahokia High School Monday. News 4 tried making contact with the teen seen in the video, as well as his family, but they haven’t responded.
Frightening week of threats locks down an Illinois high school
Cahokia High School spent its fourth consecutive day on lockdown after a frightening week of threats.
recordpatriot.com
Alton brick master marks half century of projects
ALTON – After more than half a century, Jack Hughey, 69, of Alton, still manages to put in the hard work it takes to be a brick layer. However, his 51-year journey almost never happened. When Hughey was in kindergarten, he was involved in an accident involving a school...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
recordpatriot.com
Four zoning requests approved
EDWARDSVILLE – Four zoning requests were approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday. The requests will now go to the Madison County Board's Building and Zoning Committee, which meets at 5 p.m. Oct. 6, before going to the full county board for final approval. The requests...
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
St. Louis American
Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police
Jeff Roorda, the stridently racist business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has been terminated from his leadership role. The white police union reportedly severed ties with Roorda earlier this month, and Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, asked City officials to remove Roorda “from all bargaining related emails moving forward.” According to Roorda, his termination from the white police union was to appease Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
Here's a list of all the Halloween events happening in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — October is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner!. Throughout the month of October, there are haunted houses, parades, Octoberfests and more happening around the St. Luis area for families and friends to enjoy. Here are all the spooky events happening in Illinois and...
myleaderpaper.com
Health Department plans to close High Ridge office
The Jefferson County Health Department will close its High Ridge office permanently next year. The Health Department Board of Trustees voted 4-0 Sept. 22 to close the office, 5684 Hwy. PP, sometime between Jan. 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023. Board members Dennis Diehl, Tim Pigg, James Prater and Suzy...
Man killed in St. Louis shooting Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis. A 31-year-old man was found on the ground, not conscious or breathing after being shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, St. Louis police said.
KMOV
Proposal to increase pay for St. Louis police officers introduced at BOA
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A resolution calling for salaries for St. Louis police officers to be comparable and competitive with area police departments was introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen Friday morning. Resolution 113 was introduced by 14th ward Alderwoman Carol Howard and 27th ward Alderwoman Pamela Boyd.
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another injured Saturday night.
School bus accident in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — There is a school bus crash at Emerson ave and Thekla ave. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter was above the scene. Currently, there is an ambulance at the scene. A number of cars, but the bus has stopped and there is a number of people standing outside of bus.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
