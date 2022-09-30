ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL
abc17news.com

Video shows security guard slamming Metro East high school student

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) — Some Metro East parents are outraged after cell phone video showed a school security guard body slamming a student. A student sent News 4 video of the security guard slamming the student outside of Cahokia High School Monday. News 4 tried making contact with the teen seen in the video, as well as his family, but they haven’t responded.
CAHOKIA, IL
recordpatriot.com

Alton brick master marks half century of projects

ALTON – After more than half a century, Jack Hughey, 69, of Alton, still manages to put in the hard work it takes to be a brick layer. However, his 51-year journey almost never happened. When Hughey was in kindergarten, he was involved in an accident involving a school...
ALTON, IL
recordpatriot.com

Four zoning requests approved

EDWARDSVILLE – Four zoning requests were approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday. The requests will now go to the Madison County Board's Building and Zoning Committee, which meets at 5 p.m. Oct. 6, before going to the full county board for final approval. The requests...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community

When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
St. Louis American

Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police

Jeff Roorda, the stridently racist business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has been terminated from his leadership role. The white police union reportedly severed ties with Roorda earlier this month, and Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, asked City officials to remove Roorda “from all bargaining related emails moving forward.” According to Roorda, his termination from the white police union was to appease Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Health Department plans to close High Ridge office

The Jefferson County Health Department will close its High Ridge office permanently next year. The Health Department Board of Trustees voted 4-0 Sept. 22 to close the office, 5684 Hwy. PP, sometime between Jan. 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023. Board members Dennis Diehl, Tim Pigg, James Prater and Suzy...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Louis shooting Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a fatal shooting Sunday morning in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis. A 31-year-old man was found on the ground, not conscious or breathing after being shot shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, St. Louis police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
QSR Web

A&W to expand presence in Illinois

A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

School bus accident in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — There is a school bus crash at Emerson ave and Thekla ave. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox helicopter was above the scene. Currently, there is an ambulance at the scene. A number of cars, but the bus has stopped and there is a number of people standing outside of bus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

