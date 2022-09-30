Read full article on original website
Related
Concordia Blade-Empire
Eighth grade falls to Rock Creek
ST. GEORGE — The Concordia eighth grade football team suffered a 14-8 loss to Rock Creek on Thursday. Concordia scored first in the game on an 8-yard touchdown run by Burke Kindel in the second quarter. Kale Schroeder threw for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0. The Panthers...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Rock Creek defeats Panthers
ST. GEORGE — Rock Creek dealt the Concordia seventh grade football team its first loss of the season, 48-6, on Thursday. Touchdown runs of 15, 10 and 87 yards in the first quarter gave Rock Creek a 20-0 lead. The Mustangs added two scores, on a 10-yard run and...
Comments / 0