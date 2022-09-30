Pumpkin harvest ramped up a little early this year in some parts of the state as growers responded to the threat of late-season rains and the first frost this fall. Rains late in the season can cause fruit rot in pumpkins while the arrival of the first frost generally reduces the quality of commercial pumpkins grown for the processing market, according to David Uhlman, a farmer from Tremont.

MORTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO