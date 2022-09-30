Read full article on original website
suntimesnews.com
Buchheit’s of Sparta launches ‘No One Fights Alone’ campaign
SPARTA, Ill. – Buchheit of Sparta will host the 8th annual “No One Fights Alone” campaign to raise money for local cancer fighters. All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Funds. The annual “No One Fights Alone” campaign runs throughout the...
lutheranmuseum.com
Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s
Maybe in English communities, you can talk about “Keeping Up with the Jones’s”, but from our German community comes a story of “Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s”. We begin with a birthday girl. Augusta Maria Magdalena Meyer was born on...
Tishaura Jones responds to Jeff Roorda's firing
After Jeff Roorda was ousted from his position on the St. Louis police union, Mayor Tishaura Jones said it’ll improve communication between city officials and police.
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
microsoftnewskids.com
Woman Finds Porch Ransacked By Culprit Hidden In Plain Sight
Sometimes the cutest faces make the biggest messes. That’s what one St. Louis, resident learned recently when she discovered her back deck had been completely rummaged through. With soil from her garden scattered about and flower pots knocked on their sides, it became clear that some sort of animal...
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
recordpatriot.com
Historic figures return for Alton's Vintage Voices
ALTON — The dead returned to speak amid the gravestones at Alton City Cemetery this weekend for the 21st Annual Vintage Voices event, which featured re-enactors portraying the city’s notable departed. Members of the Alton Little Theater and the YWCA portrayed people who had an impact on Alton's...
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois pumpkin harvest shows supplies on target to meet demand
Pumpkin harvest ramped up a little early this year in some parts of the state as growers responded to the threat of late-season rains and the first frost this fall. Rains late in the season can cause fruit rot in pumpkins while the arrival of the first frost generally reduces the quality of commercial pumpkins grown for the processing market, according to David Uhlman, a farmer from Tremont.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
stlmag.com
Whose ghosts supposedly haunt McPike Mansion in Alton?
Henry Guest McPike was a multi-faceted spirit. He was a two-time mayor of Alton, Illinois, and a kingmaker in local politics. He dabbled in horticulture, propagating his own variety of grape coveted in winemaking circles. He was also a skilled businessman, who counted real estate and insurance among his ventures. A man of such prominence needed a stately home, and, in 1869, McPike commissioned a local architect to build an ornate Italianate-style estate on a 15-acre compound in Alton.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
KMOV
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
edglentoday.com
GoFundMe Established To Benefit Fatal Troy Fire Victim Sue Tomlinson And Family
TROY - A GoFundMe has been established for Sue Tomlinson, who died tragically in a September 22, 2022, fire in the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street in Troy, her daughter, Courtney Tomlinson, and two granddaughters, Serenity and Zaniah Green. Michael Sloan Jr. has been charged with three counts of...
laduenews.com
Urology of St. Louis announces new Cancer Institute to expand resources for metro area patients
Urology of St. Louis recently opened its Cancer Institute to increase access to cutting-edge cancer care and provide streamlined access to these services across multiple USL locations. For patients living in the metro area, the institute is a vital new resource to help treat bladder, testicular, prostate and kidney cancer.
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
NBC Chicago
These 2 Bugs Could Be Invading Your Homes This Fall – Some in Large Numbers
As temperatures cool, many homes will likely be seeing some unwanted guests inside, but there are two insects in particular that could be invading Illinois homes more than others - some in "fairly large numbers," experts say. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and...
KMOV
Shriners Hospital for Children helps girl with Amniotic Band Syndrome
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- KMOV will be airing a telethon on October 13 to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children. News 4′s Steve Harris tells Hannah’s story ahead of the event.
