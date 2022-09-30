ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

CBS DFW

Proposed massive mixed-use community might come to Flower Mound

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A proposed development in southwest Denton County would turn more than 1,000 acres of ranch land into a massive mixed-use community. The Flower Mound Council will take a critical vote on the project's future Monday night. The 1,066-acre property is at the intersection of Cross Timbers Road and U.S. Highway 377, on the west side of Flower Mound. "The development is going to come no matter what," said Tim Whisenant, a Flower Mound resident. "We just want it to be smart development." The owner wants to bring retail, restaurants, office space, apartments and houses to the site. "This is an...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
ketr.org

Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape

The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More

Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville. Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Crandall community members rally around injured student, family

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A weekend car crash has shattered a family but it's bringing together the small town of Crandall. A terrible accident has left a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader on life support. There's still questions about how the rollover accident happened on Saturday evening. But no one's thinking about that now.Hearts are going out to 16-year-old Peyton Jones who was driving and who, according to her mother, is not expected to survive her injuries. "She was the funny one, she always had a joke or a funny sense of humor," said Makiala Brown.Brown reflected on the seven years...
CRANDALL, TX
fwtx.com

Taylor Sheridan to Film Bass Reeves Series in Fort Worth

Before she got started Thursday on her first State of the City Address as mayor of Fort Worth — an event put on by the Fort Worth Chamber and Simmons Bank, the title sponsor — Mattie Parker took a second to break some news. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Fall Festivals Happening Across North Texas in October

It's fall y'all and not only does that mean the return of football and the State Fair of Texas, it means dusting off your boots, pulling out your plaid, grabbing anything pumpkin spice and heading outdoors. So we scoured the world wide web looking for all the fall festivals happening...
TEXAS STATE

