Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ Coombs
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry Lease
Related
WBUR
What's behind the recent outbreak of small green worms in Dallas-Fort Worth?
Little green worms are crawling all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas. Scientists attribute the outbreak of cankerworms, or inchworms, to recent heavy rains. KERA's Jacob Wells reports.
Proposed massive mixed-use community might come to Flower Mound
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A proposed development in southwest Denton County would turn more than 1,000 acres of ranch land into a massive mixed-use community. The Flower Mound Council will take a critical vote on the project's future Monday night. The 1,066-acre property is at the intersection of Cross Timbers Road and U.S. Highway 377, on the west side of Flower Mound. "The development is going to come no matter what," said Tim Whisenant, a Flower Mound resident. "We just want it to be smart development." The owner wants to bring retail, restaurants, office space, apartments and houses to the site. "This is an...
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
ketr.org
Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape
The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman shot to death two blocks from Fair Park
A woman has died after being shot in South Dallas Monday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m., sending police to an address on Lagow Street, two blocks from Fair Park.
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
cravedfw
Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More
Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County
Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville. Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a...
No water for decades, but non-profit hoping to bring advanced tech to Dallas community that makes drinking water from the air
DALLAS, Texas — An innovative, high-tech way to create clean and safe drinking water is being eyed as a tool to help the community of Sandbranch cope with a problem its dealt with for roughly 30 years: no access to a municipal water or sewage system. Some residents there...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crandall community members rally around injured student, family
CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A weekend car crash has shattered a family but it's bringing together the small town of Crandall. A terrible accident has left a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader on life support. There's still questions about how the rollover accident happened on Saturday evening. But no one's thinking about that now.Hearts are going out to 16-year-old Peyton Jones who was driving and who, according to her mother, is not expected to survive her injuries. "She was the funny one, she always had a joke or a funny sense of humor," said Makiala Brown.Brown reflected on the seven years...
One-way fares as low as $29: Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announces major winter sale
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has announced one of its biggest sales of the year, a winter sale with fares as low as $29 for a one-way trip.
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
fwtx.com
Taylor Sheridan to Film Bass Reeves Series in Fort Worth
Before she got started Thursday on her first State of the City Address as mayor of Fort Worth — an event put on by the Fort Worth Chamber and Simmons Bank, the title sponsor — Mattie Parker took a second to break some news. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are the Fall Festivals Happening Across North Texas in October
It's fall y'all and not only does that mean the return of football and the State Fair of Texas, it means dusting off your boots, pulling out your plaid, grabbing anything pumpkin spice and heading outdoors. So we scoured the world wide web looking for all the fall festivals happening...
Comments / 0