This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
leoweekly.com
Over 100 Artists Will Decorate Waterfront Park At Via Colori Next Weekend
Via Colori, a free street painting and chalk art festival, will decorate Big Four Bridge Lawn at Waterfront Park next weekend. The festival will run on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., including a candlelit walk from 6-8 p.m., and next Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
WLWT 5
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947. That was the date...
Wave 3
502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
leoweekly.com
South Korean Boy Band Omega X stops in Louisville Sunday Oct. 9 at Paristown Hall
South Korean boy band, Omega X is making a stop in Louisville this Sunday October 9, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall for their “Connect: Don’t Give Up” tour. Tickets for the general admission show are $59 and $98 for premium general admission and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
Photo Essay: Broadway Past Ninth — A series on the remnants of the past.
Iyabo “Mesa Pisa” Serikali goes back to West Broadway to document the longstanding buildings and corners that have been childhood landmarks.
wdrb.com
Louisville Taco Festival takes over Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend in Louisville is perfect for taco lovers. Hundreds of people lined up for tacos, nachos and churros at Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Taco Festival on Saturday. The event featured 15 different taco vendors, beer pong and even crab and lobster tacos. For...
WHAS 11
Get Into the Spooky Spirit at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium this Halloween Season
Spooky season is upon us and what a better way to into the spirit than taking a tour of the "Most Haunted Place in America" Waverly Hills Sanatorium. GDL reporter Elle Bottom takes you inside to explore all of the creepy history and events happening this Halloween season. Get tickets here.
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
Harvest Homecoming: Pumpkin carving, parades, pageant queens and more
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Just over the river, the 54th annual Harvest Homecoming is kicking off with events like Kids' Dog Show, Baby Crawl and a costume contest. The festival reportedly draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the up-and-coming Indiana city, according to the HHC website. How do...
leoweekly.com
Waverly Hills Sanatorium to Host Horrorpalooza, Nov. 4-6
As Halloween approaches, so many of us are getting ready for the (literal) chills and ghoulish thrills of the spooky season. What happens, though, when October is over, but you’re still in the mood for spookiness?. Enter Horrorpalooza Weekend, a three-day convention from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov....
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Science Center Highlights Spooky Science and Black Horror Films in October.
October is the month of spooky and weird and the Kentucky Science Center will not be left out of the action. There are several events for the grownups including the Eat Drink and Do Spooky Science (21+) event on October 21. Before Eat Drink and Do Spooky Science, Kentucky...
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
Where Louisvillians can catch 'CoComelon LIVE!' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were sad to learn the "CoComelon" cast would not be taking a trip to Louisville this year, don't be! There are plenty of close-by options for any true fans willing to take a short drive. JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon"...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
24hip-hop.com
Hip-Hop Fraternity: Bringing Dreams to Life
Our mission for the Louisville Kentucky Chapter of the Hip-Hop Fraternity is to give industry professionals and independent artists the opportunity to have their voices heard. We strive to give artists the tools necessary to be successful in the entertainment industry. Hip-Hop Fraternity vows to help develop and guide the...
wdrb.com
Grand opening ceremony held for new locally owned restaurant in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family operated restaurant has moved into downtown Louisville. The owner, his family and Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on Chef Shaq Kitchen on Friday. The restaurant sits on South 5th Street downtown. The owner, Shaquan McDonald, has helped in 22 other restaurant openings throughout...
502 Black Eats Week showcases Louisville’s Black-owned restaurants
Several Black-owned restaurants are offering discounts as part of the initiative, which runs through Oct. 8.
Steamboat Nights celebration returns to Jeffersonville this weekend
Steamboat Nights is a continuation of a previous festival in Jeffersonville, called Steamboat Days, which started nearly 50 years ago.
foodanddine.com
Is the relocated Virtue (Bar & Lounge) its own reward, or is it the 911 wings?
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. Writing at LEO Weekly,...
