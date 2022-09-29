We are going to spend the next few minutes exploring the ways folklore is used to understand real-life horrors and the way those horrors can follow generations. NPR's Mallory Yu brings us the story behind the new novel "Thistlefoot." It centers around an old crone, Baba Yaga, a figure in Slavic folklore for centuries. She is the kind of character who might lend you a magical candle or she might kill you and use your skull to decorate her house, one that walks on chicken legs. Yu spoke with author GennaRose Nethercott about reimagining Baba Yaga as a Jewish woman living in an Eastern European shtetl during a time of civil war and pogroms.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 HOURS AGO