Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Billy Eichner says straight people 'just didn't show up for Bros' at the box office
Billy Eichner took to Twitter this weekend to share his thoughts on the disappointing reception his gay rom-com Bros received at the nation's cinemas. "Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc,," tweeted the film's star, producer and co-writer, "straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn't show up for Bros. And that's disappointing but it is what it is."
NPR
Emmy-Award winning puppeteer David Bizzaro goes on the road with Mochi
MICHELLE ZAMORA: (As Waffles) Oh, Mochi, look at all this fresh food. DAVID BIZZARO: (As Mochi, non-English language spoken). ZAMORA: (As Waffles) All this food is made of food. BIZZARO: (As Mochi, non-English language spoken). MARTIN: That's from "Waffles And Mochi." It's a Netflix show executive produced by famous healthy...
House of Darkness review – Neil LaBute’s creepy-mansion revenge horror goes nowhere
Writer-director Neil LaBute has created some genuinely challenging work for cinema and theatre, including the 90s toxic-masculinity classic In the Company of Men. But he takes his eye off the ball sometimes, and in this film the ball is so far outside LaBute’s eyeline, he might as well be outside the stadium trying to remember where he parked the car.
NPR
Without these Latino composers, Hollywood wouldn't sound the same
JAVIER SOLIS: (Singing) Mucho, mucho, mucho. DEL BARCO: The 1944 MGM musical "Bathing Beauty" features Grever's song "Te Quiero Dijiste", later translated to "Magic Is The Moonlight." Grever wrote another song, "Cuando Vuelva A Tu Lado," about missing her husband during the Mexican Revolution. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CUANDO VUELVA A...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Let's take a musical moment with singer Luciana Souza about 'Cantar'
Souza discusses her collaboration with Dafnis Prieto on their new album. And finally today, that's the jazzy sound of the group Dafnis Prieto. The band named after its drummer, a MacArthur Genius fellow, is breaking new ground with its latest release, "Cantar." The title, which means to sing in Spanish, is a statement in itself. The band normally sticks to instrumental music. "Cantar" features singer Luciana Souza, who blends her voice with the band's melodies in three languages on the album - Spanish, English and Portuguese.
NPR
True crime has never been more popular. But is it ethical?
True crime is all over TV, podcasts and social media. Right now, the buzz is about the Netflix series on Jeffrey Dahmer and "Serial," the podcast that was instrumental in overturning a murder conviction. But is it right to mine real human tragedy for content? Bethonie Butler covers television and pop culture for The Washington Post, and she joins us now to talk about the ethics of true crime. Welcome to the program, Bethonie.
NPR
In 'Thistlefoot,' GennaRose Nethercott explores painful history through folklore
We are going to spend the next few minutes exploring the ways folklore is used to understand real-life horrors and the way those horrors can follow generations. NPR's Mallory Yu brings us the story behind the new novel "Thistlefoot." It centers around an old crone, Baba Yaga, a figure in Slavic folklore for centuries. She is the kind of character who might lend you a magical candle or she might kill you and use your skull to decorate her house, one that walks on chicken legs. Yu spoke with author GennaRose Nethercott about reimagining Baba Yaga as a Jewish woman living in an Eastern European shtetl during a time of civil war and pogroms.
NPR
Actress, who gave Marlon Brando's Oscar rejection speech, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather has died. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the death of an actress best known for a moment at the Academy Awards. Marlon Brando sent her in his place to the ceremony in 1973. (SOUNDBITE OF TELECAST OF 45TH ACADEMY AWARDS) SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER: My name...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Molly Yeh wants her food to create family memories
Molly Yeh loves cooking. She's made a name for herself as a cookbook writer and hosts the show "Girl Meets Farm." But her relationship to cooking changed when she had kids. MOLLY YEH: I suddenly had this growing family. I realized that sitting down for mealtime is about so much more than just stuffing calories in my face. It's about creating memories and nourishing these little growing bodies.
NPR
Presenting Alt.Latino: Rosalía on what makes a 'Motomami'
Today we have a special drop from our friends at Alt.Latino! The show just welcomed Anamaria Sayre as a new co-host alongside Felix Contreras. In this conversation, Anamaria chats with Spanish musician Rosalía about her recent album Motomami, how she uses the album to play in different genres, and why she embraces change.
Trevor Noah Torches New Conservative Dating App With A Spoof Rival
"The Daily Show" hit The Right Stuff with a scathing, R-rated parody ad.
NPR
Tom Stoppard brings his Jewish identity to the stage – decades after he learned of it
All four of Tom Stoppard's grandparents died in the Holocaust, but he only learned about his Jewish roots in middle age. His new play, Leopoldstadt, which opened Sunday on Broadway, is both an acknowledgement and personal excoriation, asking how for so long he could have ignored his family's history of suffering.
Comments / 0