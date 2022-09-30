ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, NY

WETM 18 News

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
News 8 WROC

‘OCTavern:’ Fall festival in historic Brighton tavern

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another fall celebration is coming to Monroe County. The Landmark Society is hosting their second annual “OCTavern” event, Saturday, October 15 at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site (2370 East Avenue) in Brighton. This year, guests can take the good parts of fall, live music, coffee from Javas, a cozy historic atmosphere, all […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
westsidenewsny.com

Harriet Tubman sculpture on display in Rochester through October

The Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” sculpture by the Wesley Wofford Sculpture Studio has been temporarily installed at Washington Square Park in Rochester, across from GEVA Theatre, as part of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The sculpture features Harriet Tubman in mid stride, hustling towards freedom with a youngster in tow and portrays the courage, physical determination, and contributions of Black women throughout history.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Southtowns Alert: Have You Seen This Pickup? [PHOTO]

The fall is here and the weather has changed from hot and humid to crisp and frosty. The sun is setting even earlier these days and that has brought out some bold individuals who are waiting to take advantage of opportunities to take things. The Neighborhood App in the Hamburg/Orchard...
WETM 18 News

First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
nyspnews.com

Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny

On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
News 8 WROC

Man expected to survive shooting on Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course […]
