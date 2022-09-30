Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Local agencies report five arrests
Local law enforcement agencies on Tuesday reported five arrests, including two on warrants alleging failure to appear on theft charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and made these arrests:. —Lonny Ray Baker Sr., 57, Franklin, was...
stmarynow.com
Auto theft report leads to arrest on firearm theft, burglary charges
Morgan City police, called to investigate a stolen vehicle, arrested a Susan Drive man on burglary and firearm theft charges Tuesday. Fredrick Calloway, 18, Susan Drive, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of unauthorized entry into a place of business, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of unauthorized use of a movable and two counts of simple burglary.
Two arrested in Lafayette drug bust: cocaine, marijuana, and more
Lafayette Police Department (LPD), along with the Lafayette SWAT team, have arrested two people for narcotics.
brproud.com
Suspect arrested after trying to swallow drugs during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kentrell Lang, 42, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4. A traffic violation led to Lang being stopped by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office near LA 308 and Spur 70. The deputy engaged with Lang and the Napoleonville man got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Identifying 3 Suspects in an Alcohol Theft Investigation
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3, 2022, that investigators are trying to identify three people in connection with the theft of more than $600 in liquor from Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
brproud.com
27-year-old man arrested for distributing drugs from church
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) completed an investigation leading to a drug bust in three locations and the arrest of a 27-year-old man. EBRSO Narcotics says it received information from another agency that was investigating an overdose death that occurred in...
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery on Eraste Landry
A Monday night armed robbery in Lafayette has police looking for a suspect.
Police: Suspect dead after killing three across Lafayette Parish Tuesday
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department, the suspect responsible for three homicides across Lafayette Parish is now dead after taking his own life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of N. Jefferson Place Circle. Upon arrival at the Maison Bocage Apartments, deputies initiated an investigation into a battery complaint involving a woman and juvenile. According to...
WAFB.com
One man killed in shooting in Walker
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - One man was shot and killed in Walker on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the Walker Police Department. According to Walker Police Spokesman, Captain John Sharp the shooting happened at Travis Street and Jim Tilley Street around 4 p.m. He added the victim, Marrece Felder, 27, was shot three times and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
WAFB.com
Luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The arrests were made following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of EBR, which...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree, before taking his own life
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree in Lafayette
stmarynow.com
Morgan City family wakes to find stranger in home
The morning of Sept. 28 started like a regular day at the Federal Avenue home of Katy Babin and Dr. Francis Scott Sicard: getting up, seeing to the married couple’s 3-year-old, getting the 9-year-old ready for school. And then they discovered the stranger who spent the night on their...
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” Louisiana man caught going over 155 mph on I-10
A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West.
wbrz.com
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 29-Oct. 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:03 a.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Fire. 6:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Crash. 7:08 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Com-plaint. 7:41 a.m....
Man takes his own life after killing woman on Clara Street in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police say a woman was shot dead late Tuesday by a man who then took his own life. According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Mattew Benoit, police responded to a call just after 6 p.m. in the100 block of Clara Street. On scene, he said, officers located a deceased female. Moments later, […]
Comments / 0