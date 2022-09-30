ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

Local agencies report five arrests

Local law enforcement agencies on Tuesday reported five arrests, including two on warrants alleging failure to appear on theft charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and made these arrests:. —Lonny Ray Baker Sr., 57, Franklin, was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Auto theft report leads to arrest on firearm theft, burglary charges

Morgan City police, called to investigate a stolen vehicle, arrested a Susan Drive man on burglary and firearm theft charges Tuesday. Fredrick Calloway, 18, Susan Drive, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of unauthorized entry into a place of business, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of unauthorized use of a movable and two counts of simple burglary.
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

27-year-old man arrested for distributing drugs from church

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) completed an investigation leading to a drug bust in three locations and the arrest of a 27-year-old man. EBRSO Narcotics says it received information from another agency that was investigating an overdose death that occurred in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

One man killed in shooting in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - One man was shot and killed in Walker on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the Walker Police Department. According to Walker Police Spokesman, Captain John Sharp the shooting happened at Travis Street and Jim Tilley Street around 4 p.m. He added the victim, Marrece Felder, 27, was shot three times and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
stmarynow.com

Morgan City family wakes to find stranger in home

The morning of Sept. 28 started like a regular day at the Federal Avenue home of Katy Babin and Dr. Francis Scott Sicard: getting up, seeing to the married couple’s 3-year-old, getting the 9-year-old ready for school. And then they discovered the stranger who spent the night on their...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 29-Oct. 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:03 a.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Fire. 6:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Crash. 7:08 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Com-plaint. 7:41 a.m....
MORGAN CITY, LA

