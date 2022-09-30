WALKER, La. (WAFB) - One man was shot and killed in Walker on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the Walker Police Department. According to Walker Police Spokesman, Captain John Sharp the shooting happened at Travis Street and Jim Tilley Street around 4 p.m. He added the victim, Marrece Felder, 27, was shot three times and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

