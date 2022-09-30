The changing landscape of mental health services in Baltimore: diverting more police calls to suicide hotline

Read full article on original website
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
foxbaltimore.com
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City
WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
WTOP
After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic. In a series of...
foxbaltimore.com
With church attendance flagging, Archdiocese of Baltimore kicks off review of parishes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore last week launched a new two-year review of about 60 parishes within Baltimore City and just outside the city in Baltimore County. Called "Seek the City to Come," the multiyear effort aims to determine each parish's strengths and weaknesses said AuxiliaryBishop Bruce...
foxbaltimore.com
Living Classrooms faces questions about new federal grant and Safe Streets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After the federal government announced that $5 million was coming to Baltimore for non-profits working in the community, questions surfaced about how one organization will use the money since it no longer will implement Baltimore’s flagship violence intervention program. Living Classrooms was awarded $1.95 million...
foxbaltimore.com
Questioning the Baltimore city's crime plan
WBFF — After what many consider a violent year for Baltimore, there has been cause for concern among citizens in the city. To talk about the ongoing violence and the mayor's city crime plan is Bishop Angel Nunez of the Bilingual Christian Church in Southeast Baltimore. Nunez talked about...
Accidental gunshot sends people into a panic at Maryland mall
Anne Arundel County Police are looking for the person whose gun went off Saturday inside Arundel Mills Mall.
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
WTOP
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
Families displaced after 2-alarm fire at Maryland townhomes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire that started in a townhome spread to a number of others in the row in Bradford Crossing Friday. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said the fire started around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Landing Way. It grew to a 2-alarm fire, and 90 […]
foxbaltimore.com
35-year-old man shot in the hand, officers could not find crime scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 35-year-old man was shot in the hand early this morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police said at approximately 5 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital where a victim suffering a graze wound to the hand walked in looking for treatment.
WBAL Radio
6 people indicted for fentanyl-related crimes across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced on Thursday the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges related to enough fentanyl to kill two million people, along with a "large quantity of handguns." The charges include participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute,...
Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents
BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
foxbaltimore.com
Homeless encampment takes over part of Baltimore Farmers' Market space
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A homeless encampment prevented some vendors at the Baltimore Farmers Market from setting up their stalls Sunday. The weekly market is held under the Jones Falls Expressway and features almost 100 vendors. Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for Mayor Brandon Scott, said the city wasn't aware that...
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS News
Six indicted in large drug ring spanning over Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City
Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore. Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard...
Farmers' market vendors and Baltimore's homeless population vie for space beneath JFX highway
BALTIMORE -- Vendors who set up makeshift shops at the farmers' market under Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway every weekend were surprised to find homeless people camped out in their spaces on Sunday.About a third of the vendors lost their space, which they pay money to retain, according to some of the people present at the farmers' market.An advocate for the city's homeless population said homeless people need help and the conflict was avoidable."We have to be mindful as a society that we do have homeless individuals in our city that is going disengaged that is going unserviced," homeless advocate Christina Flowers said.The homeless camp has been occupying the space since Wednesday.. Vendor Mitchell Salland described the clash for space to set up pup tents and sell pastries as "terrible" and "unfair.""I understand that they need a place but we pay rent," Salland said. "We pay a lot of rent to be here. I've been here 20 years and Mark was here 40 years already. People deserve a safe place to shop."
WTOP
Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries
Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman says rollout of Mosby's prosecution policy helped feed chaos in Fells Point
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News is learning the bullets fired in Fells Point earlier this week may not have been intended for at least one of the victims. Right now, police are searching for the suspect or suspects who they say shot a man and a woman on South Broadway street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
foxbaltimore.com
Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
