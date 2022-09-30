ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The changing landscape of mental health services in Baltimore: diverting more police calls to suicide hotline

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City

WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Living Classrooms faces questions about new federal grant and Safe Streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After the federal government announced that $5 million was coming to Baltimore for non-profits working in the community, questions surfaced about how one organization will use the money since it no longer will implement Baltimore’s flagship violence intervention program. Living Classrooms was awarded $1.95 million...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Questioning the Baltimore city's crime plan

WBFF — After what many consider a violent year for Baltimore, there has been cause for concern among citizens in the city. To talk about the ongoing violence and the mayor's city crime plan is Bishop Angel Nunez of the Bilingual Christian Church in Southeast Baltimore. Nunez talked about...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Mental Health Services#Suicide#Baltimore Sun#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
WBAL Radio

6 people indicted for fentanyl-related crimes across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced on Thursday the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges related to enough fentanyl to kill two million people, along with a "large quantity of handguns." The charges include participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents

BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
CATONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Homeless encampment takes over part of Baltimore Farmers' Market space

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A homeless encampment prevented some vendors at the Baltimore Farmers Market from setting up their stalls Sunday. The weekly market is held under the Jones Falls Expressway and features almost 100 vendors. Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for Mayor Brandon Scott, said the city wasn't aware that...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Farmers' market vendors and Baltimore's homeless population vie for space beneath JFX highway

BALTIMORE -- Vendors who set up makeshift shops at the farmers' market under Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway every weekend were surprised to find homeless people camped out in their spaces on Sunday.About a third of the vendors lost their space, which they pay money to retain, according to some of the people present at the farmers' market.An advocate for the city's homeless population said homeless people need help and the conflict was avoidable."We have to be mindful as a society that we do have homeless individuals in our city that is going disengaged that is going unserviced," homeless advocate Christina Flowers said.The homeless camp has been occupying the space since Wednesday.. Vendor Mitchell Salland described the clash for space to set up pup tents and sell pastries as "terrible" and "unfair.""I understand that they need a place but we pay rent," Salland said. "We pay a lot of rent to be here. I've been here 20 years and Mark was here 40 years already. People deserve a safe place to shop."
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Howard Co. police charge 9 men for home burglaries

Nine men have been charged with crimes related to home burglaries in Howard County, Maryland. The suspects are from two groups that targeted residences in the county in May and September, according to a statement from Howard County Police Department. While investigating one group on Sept. 3, police said they...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy