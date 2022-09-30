Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Celebrate Plaidurday this Friday
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Take out your best plaid and get ready to celebrate because this Friday is Plaidurday. Marquette and Ironwood will be hosting events throughout the plaid themed holiday, with events in Ironwood being hosted in part by Stormy Kromer. “So, Plaidurday is the world wide celebration...
UPMATTERS
Menards vehicle giveaway awarded in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – There was no ‘case of the Mondays’ this week for Dave Smith of Marquette, who was awarded a brand new Dodge Charger and a new water heater at Menards on Monday. Smith won the prizes as the grand prize winner of Menards’ April 2022 Sweepstakes Promotion in partnership with Richmond Water Heating.
UPMATTERS
Caring House begins Domestic Violence Awareness Month with gathering and prayer in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Leaders and community members in the Iron Mountain area gathered at the First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain on Tuesday morning for the first in a month-long series of events held by the Caring House for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tuesday’s gathering was held in honor of victims of domestic violence, and included a group prayer for those who have died as a result of domestic violence.
UPMATTERS
After months of pleading, Marquette County Commission doubles funds for childcare
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – For around 6 months, a group of parents, community leaders, childcare advocates, and childcare providers have been attending the Marquette County Board of Commissioners meetings to ask for more funding towards childcare. The County Commissioners previously allotted $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, to childcare. They decided to double the amount to $200,000 at the October 4th meeting.
WLUC
Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years. “The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is...
UPMATTERS
Two Wildcats earn CCHA weekly honors
The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Week for the games of October 1-2 and four student-athletes from three different programs have been recognized. Austen Swankler of Bowling Green was named Forward of the Week, while Logan Stein of Ferris State was the Goaltender of the Week. Northern Michigan’s Aiden Gallacher and Joey Larson were selected Defenseman and Rookie of the Week, respectively. Follow the CCHA: Instagram | Twitter | YouTube.
WLUC
US-41 reopens in Marquette after truck fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening, causing westbound lanes of US-41 to close between McClellan Avenue and the roundabout near UP Health System-Marquette. The stretch of highway was blocked off for around a half hour shortly after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause...
2 People Hospitalized After Crash On M-32
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a serious three-car crash on Monday. They say it happened after 8 p.m. at the corner of M-32 and Herron Road in Wilson Township. Troopers say an Alpena man failed to stop at the intersection while heading north. A Hillman...
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
Missing Northern Michigan University student, 18, found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A missing 18-year-old has been found dead in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26. Cause of death has not been determined and the incident is under investigation.
wnmufm.org
Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County
SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
