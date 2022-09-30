Blockchain security company Elliptic revealed that around $4 billion had been laundered through decentralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, and coin swaps since 2020. According to the report, the illegal use of DEXs usually comes in the form of coin swapping. This could be swapping tokens to avoid asset freeze, swapping for ETH, or swapping tokens to bridge them to another network.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO