ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Global banks’ exposure to crypto is around 0.01%

Global banking regulation standard Basel Committee’s latest report estimates the global bank exposure to crypto to be at 0.01%, as the 19 largest financial institutions hold €9.4 billion worth of crypto, which equates to 0.14% exposure. The report took the crypto asset data from 16 Group 1 banks...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September

Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
TEXAS STATE
cryptoslate.com

Over $4B laundered through DEXs, coin swaps and cross-chain bridges, Elliptic reports

Blockchain security company Elliptic revealed that around $4 billion had been laundered through decentralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, and coin swaps since 2020. According to the report, the illegal use of DEXs usually comes in the form of coin swapping. This could be swapping tokens to avoid asset freeze, swapping for ETH, or swapping tokens to bridge them to another network.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Han
cryptoslate.com

Paradox Group Unlocking New Markets for Blockchain Advertisers

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The long crypto winter is proving to be a significant test for new and established businesses alike. But as the industry...
FIFA
cryptoslate.com

Mastercard launches new product to help banks combat crypto-related crime

Mastercard announced it would debut a software product that helps banks detect and block fraudulent transactions from going through crypto exchanges, according to a report on October 4, 2022. The new product, Crypto Secure leverages “sophisticated” synthetic intelligence algorithms to assess the risk of crime associated with crypto exchanges on...
PERSONAL FINANCE
cryptoslate.com

ARK Invest’s crypto strategies to offer top 20 crypto assets to wealth managers

Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest has inked a partnership with Eaglebrook Advisors to offer the ARK Cryptocurrency and ARK Cryptoasset strategies available as a separately managed account (SMA) for financial advisors and wealth managers. Since 2015, ARK Invest has been involved in crypto equity and security investments. Through the ARK Exchange...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Binance burns $1.9M LUNC tokens

Binance announced that it has burned 5.5 billion Luna Classic tokens following its implementation of the burn mechanism. According to the announcement by the firm, it burned all the trading fees for LUNC spot and margin trading pairs. The burn program began on Sept. 21. The burnt 5.5 billion LUNC...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Investments#Cryptocurrency#Stablecoin#Bti#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Referral Event#Usdt
cryptoslate.com

FTX will pay fair market value for Celsius, SBF says

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm would pay a “fair market price” for Celsius’ assets if it gets involved in the bankrupt lender acquisition process in an Oct. 2 tweet. Celsius investors wary of FTX purchase. Simon Dixon, the CEO of BnkToTheFuture, has expressed concerns over...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

A Dubai real estate company is cranking up its crypto’s utility

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. GBR, a blockchain-based ecosystem with a focus on the real estate, gas and oil industries, has officially launched their Initial Coin...
REAL ESTATE
cryptoslate.com

New Sushi Head Chef promotes asset-backed tokens, receives 83% of vote

Jared Grey, a blockchain consultant and former CEO of EONS, has been appointed as the new Sushi Head Chef following an on-chain vote. Grey received support from 83% of Sushi token holders, with the runner-up, Andy Forman, achieving just 12.5% of the vote. Grey has experience consulting for some of...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy