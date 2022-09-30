Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Global banks’ exposure to crypto is around 0.01%
Global banking regulation standard Basel Committee’s latest report estimates the global bank exposure to crypto to be at 0.01%, as the 19 largest financial institutions hold €9.4 billion worth of crypto, which equates to 0.14% exposure. The report took the crypto asset data from 16 Group 1 banks...
cryptoslate.com
Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September
Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
cryptoslate.com
Over $4B laundered through DEXs, coin swaps and cross-chain bridges, Elliptic reports
Blockchain security company Elliptic revealed that around $4 billion had been laundered through decentralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, and coin swaps since 2020. According to the report, the illegal use of DEXs usually comes in the form of coin swapping. This could be swapping tokens to avoid asset freeze, swapping for ETH, or swapping tokens to bridge them to another network.
cryptoslate.com
Contentos Vietnamese blockchain community launches NFT collection with the support of Contentos Foundation
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam, 4th October, 2022, Chainwire — The Contentos Vietnamese community with more than 1,000 local blockchain enthusiasts...
cryptoslate.com
Paradox Group Unlocking New Markets for Blockchain Advertisers
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The long crypto winter is proving to be a significant test for new and established businesses alike. But as the industry...
cryptoslate.com
Mastercard launches new product to help banks combat crypto-related crime
Mastercard announced it would debut a software product that helps banks detect and block fraudulent transactions from going through crypto exchanges, according to a report on October 4, 2022. The new product, Crypto Secure leverages “sophisticated” synthetic intelligence algorithms to assess the risk of crime associated with crypto exchanges on...
cryptoslate.com
ARK Invest’s crypto strategies to offer top 20 crypto assets to wealth managers
Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest has inked a partnership with Eaglebrook Advisors to offer the ARK Cryptocurrency and ARK Cryptoasset strategies available as a separately managed account (SMA) for financial advisors and wealth managers. Since 2015, ARK Invest has been involved in crypto equity and security investments. Through the ARK Exchange...
cryptoslate.com
Binance burns $1.9M LUNC tokens
Binance announced that it has burned 5.5 billion Luna Classic tokens following its implementation of the burn mechanism. According to the announcement by the firm, it burned all the trading fees for LUNC spot and margin trading pairs. The burn program began on Sept. 21. The burnt 5.5 billion LUNC...
cryptoslate.com
FTX will pay fair market value for Celsius, SBF says
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm would pay a “fair market price” for Celsius’ assets if it gets involved in the bankrupt lender acquisition process in an Oct. 2 tweet. Celsius investors wary of FTX purchase. Simon Dixon, the CEO of BnkToTheFuture, has expressed concerns over...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Grayscale’s GBTC drops to all-time low of $12.5K; conversion to spot ETF could trigger rebound
Grayscale’s bitcoin trust (GBTC) which started trading at a discount in Feb. 2021 has reached an all-time low of -36% when compared to the spot BTC price of $19,000. Grayscale launched the first bitcoin trust in 2013, to provide institutional investors exposure to BTC through traditional instruments. As of...
cryptoslate.com
A Dubai real estate company is cranking up its crypto’s utility
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. GBR, a blockchain-based ecosystem with a focus on the real estate, gas and oil industries, has officially launched their Initial Coin...
cryptoslate.com
New Sushi Head Chef promotes asset-backed tokens, receives 83% of vote
Jared Grey, a blockchain consultant and former CEO of EONS, has been appointed as the new Sushi Head Chef following an on-chain vote. Grey received support from 83% of Sushi token holders, with the runner-up, Andy Forman, achieving just 12.5% of the vote. Grey has experience consulting for some of...
