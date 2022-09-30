ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Stanlick Chiropractic in Murfreesboro

Stanlick Chiropractic Barfield Office Expansion held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 220 Veterans Parkway, Suite E in Murfreesboro. Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Stanlick Chiropractic emphasizes improving your health in an effort to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Groundbreaking: Center for Excellence in Murfreesboro

Center for Excellence held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 408 Jayhawk Court in Murfreesboro. The mission of the Center For Excellence is to provide quality care to individuals with unique needs by assisting them in all aspects of their lives. CFE strives to help individuals with special needs by providing a broad scope of services.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course....
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Restore Hyper Wellness in Murfreesboro

Restore Hyper Wellness held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1775 in Murfreesboro. Decrease inflammation, optimize your sleep, boost energy, and defy the signs of aging. No matter what your do more goal, Restore Hyper Wellness Murfreesboro is here to support you every step of the way.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Join the Watch Party for Local Chef Alex Belew Who Will Appear on Reality Show ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Local chef Alex Belew shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Chef Alex Belew and fellow contestant Brett Binninger-Schwartz are hosting a watch party for the “Hell’s Kitchen” season premiere on Thursday, September 29th. The event will take place at the Downtown Corner Pub at 151 Fifth Ave. N. in Nashville from 6 to 8:30pm.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

$100,000 Powerball W/inner Sold in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL – Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.
SPRING HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

3 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville

Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found three Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season. Stranger Things Halloween Pop-up at Beercade Headquarters. 114 2nd Avenue South, Nashville. It’s that time of year again! HAWKINS ARCADE RETURNS OCTOBER 6. Nashville’s Stranger...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded contracts for two projects identified in its Enhanced Maintenance Plan extending the life of the roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. Both projects were awarded to Hudson Construction Company and the work will require daytime lane...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Introduces 2022 – 2023 Class of The Commonwealth Society

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 – 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a “behind the scenes” look at the inner workings of the county’s largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

John Mellencamp’s 2023 Tour to Include Three Night Residency at The Ryman

John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February with three nights at The Ryman in Nashville on May 8-10. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am local time until Thursday, October 6 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Steven ‘Steve’ McGriff

James Steven “Steve” McGriff of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, he was 52 years old. He was a native of Sparta and was preceded in death by his father, James Reynolds McGriff, grandparents, Jodie and Pauline McGriff and Clyde and Florence Randolph. Steve was known...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Margaret Jean Drewry

Margaret Jean Drewry passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, she was 96 years old. She was born in Readyville, TN to the late Elmus and Loucille Alexander. She was also preceded in death by husband, Isaac Richard Drewry; brothers, John Alexander and wife Jane of Smithville, TN, Robert Alexander and wife Jean of Smithville, TN; sister, Waldean Mitchell and husband Eugene; and brother-in-law, Edwin Neely.
MURFREESBORO, TN
