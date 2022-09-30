Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting: Stanlick Chiropractic in Murfreesboro
Stanlick Chiropractic Barfield Office Expansion held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 220 Veterans Parkway, Suite E in Murfreesboro. Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Stanlick Chiropractic emphasizes improving your health in an effort to...
Groundbreaking: Center for Excellence in Murfreesboro
Center for Excellence held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 408 Jayhawk Court in Murfreesboro. The mission of the Center For Excellence is to provide quality care to individuals with unique needs by assisting them in all aspects of their lives. CFE strives to help individuals with special needs by providing a broad scope of services.
Oaklands Mansion to Host 2nd Annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl
The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. The participating local theatres include AcTEENg, Bravo Boro, Boro Tellers, Center For the Arts, Consider This Theatre, Ghost Light Studio, Murfreesboro Little Theatre, and Radical Arts. This...
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course....
Tips on Navigating Nashville International Airport® for Your Fall Break Travels
As BNA continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier, especially for any upcoming fall trips. Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure. Search flight departure information here. Check TSA...
Ribbon Cutting: Restore Hyper Wellness in Murfreesboro
Restore Hyper Wellness held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1775 in Murfreesboro. Decrease inflammation, optimize your sleep, boost energy, and defy the signs of aging. No matter what your do more goal, Restore Hyper Wellness Murfreesboro is here to support you every step of the way.
Join the Watch Party for Local Chef Alex Belew Who Will Appear on Reality Show ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Local chef Alex Belew shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Chef Alex Belew and fellow contestant Brett Binninger-Schwartz are hosting a watch party for the “Hell’s Kitchen” season premiere on Thursday, September 29th. The event will take place at the Downtown Corner Pub at 151 Fifth Ave. N. in Nashville from 6 to 8:30pm.
$100,000 Powerball W/inner Sold in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL – Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.
3 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville
Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found three Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season. Stranger Things Halloween Pop-up at Beercade Headquarters. 114 2nd Avenue South, Nashville. It’s that time of year again! HAWKINS ARCADE RETURNS OCTOBER 6. Nashville’s Stranger...
I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded contracts for two projects identified in its Enhanced Maintenance Plan extending the life of the roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. Both projects were awarded to Hudson Construction Company and the work will require daytime lane...
Ribbon Cutting: Branches Counseling Center in Murfreesboro
Branches Counseling Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1102 Dow Street in Murfreesboro. The mission of branches is to be a Christ-centered ministry that facilitates hope and healing for the whole person – mentally, physically, and spiritually. 1102 Dow...
Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina Opens in Former Sutler Saloon Space in Nashville
Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina officially opened the doors of its brand new Melrose location on September 29, 2022. The locally grown, top-shelf cantina debuts with a refreshing, flavorful new menu that marries the Southern soul food of Nashville and south-of-the-border favorites to create a new culinary style: NashMex. The...
Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Introduces 2022 – 2023 Class of The Commonwealth Society
The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 – 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a “behind the scenes” look at the inner workings of the county’s largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
Victim Identified in Murfreesboro Fatal Shooting in Fast-food Restaurant Parking Lot
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The victim in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of McDonald’s has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Washington of Murfreesboro. Investigators believe Washington and another man got into an altercation outside the S. Rutherford Blvd. fast-food restaurant and exchanged gunfire. Washington was...
John Mellencamp’s 2023 Tour to Include Three Night Residency at The Ryman
John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February with three nights at The Ryman in Nashville on May 8-10. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am local time until Thursday, October 6 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
OBITUARY: James Steven ‘Steve’ McGriff
James Steven “Steve” McGriff of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, he was 52 years old. He was a native of Sparta and was preceded in death by his father, James Reynolds McGriff, grandparents, Jodie and Pauline McGriff and Clyde and Florence Randolph. Steve was known...
Pryor Art Gallery to Host Tennessee Watercolor Society’s Juried Biennial Exhibition
Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature the 38th Juried Biennial Exhibition of the Tennessee Watercolor Society. The exhibit will be open to the public from October 10 until November 18. “This impressive undertaking to form a statewide watercolor organization has grown into five regions across the...
Thurman Francis Arts Academy Earns National Blue Ribbon Award
When you walk into Thurman Francis Arts Academy, you will be greeted not only by the Principal, Jeff McCann, but by the sounds of stringed instruments, dancing, and kids talking excitedly about what their next class is. It’s true the school is unique in its offerings of a curriculum enriched...
OBITUARY: Margaret Jean Drewry
Margaret Jean Drewry passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, she was 96 years old. She was born in Readyville, TN to the late Elmus and Loucille Alexander. She was also preceded in death by husband, Isaac Richard Drewry; brothers, John Alexander and wife Jane of Smithville, TN, Robert Alexander and wife Jean of Smithville, TN; sister, Waldean Mitchell and husband Eugene; and brother-in-law, Edwin Neely.
