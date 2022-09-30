Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
triangletribune.com
Riverside students take a stand against canceled lunch
Posted by: Editor-Bonitta Best on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00:00 am. I recently started volunteering at Riverside High School with a fellow reporter, Hannah. We help the amazing journalists of the school’s student-run newspaper, The Pirate’s Hook, edit their stories, brainstorm sources and draft questions. Sept. 29...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Rocky Mount Event Center Has Everything You Need
Located just an hour east of Raleigh, North Carolina is the southern-charmed city of Rocky Mount. Not only does this manufacturing hub offer beautiful parks and authentic attractions, but it is also home to Eastern North Carolina’s premier sports and entertainment venue – the Rocky Mount Event Center. This thriving establishment is conveniently situated in downtown Rocky Mount, close to the historic train station and other developing businesses. The Rocky Mount Event Center (RMEC) is a 165,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that offers exciting amenities such as event space, a family entertainment center – Game Day, and the field house which accommodates a wide range of sports and concerts.
nsjonline.com
Local families break ground on the future of Raleigh
RALEIGH — It has been over 20 years since Ven Poole and Todd Saieed first purchased 20 acres of land just a mile east of North Hills and through the woods of St. Albans Dr. Since then, the partners of DeWitt Carolinas, Inc. have acquired an additional 20 acres and patiently weathered through two economic recessions while envisioning what could be created.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
cbs17
Fayetteville city councilmember creates solution for homeless military veterans
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville city councilmember is investing her own money into a solution for the growing homelessness among military veterans. District 1 Councilwoman Kathy Jensen and her brother turned their old motel into apartments for homeless military veterans. Yadkin Villas, located just a one-third of a...
'It's another option': Developers build alternative housing in a Durham backyard
Developers in Durham build alternative housing in the backyards of existing homes.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Cuts His List To Four
It’s no great surprise at this point but Andrej Stojakovic has released the list of his final four schools and Duke is not there. Three out of four are on the West Coast: UCLA, Stanford and Oregon. The fourth school? Texas. Incidentally, he had considered Virginia but they are...
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
WRAL
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims
Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
capitolbroadcasting.com
WRAL-TV News, Anchors, WRAL-FM Morning Team Honored by NC Association of Broadcasters
WRAL-TV and MIX 101.5 WRAL-FM took home major awards from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) this week, including Anchor of the Year for WRAL-TV’s Lena Tillett and Large Market Radio Personality/Team of the Year for MIX Mornings’ Kyle, Bryan and Sarah. WRAL alumni Bill Leslie received induction into the NCAB Hall of Fame, and the TV station took home several awards for news coverage as well.
WECT
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
Archaeologist: Newly uncovered burial ground for enslaved people in Henderson could have more bodies
Ken Spellman was left with several questions after uncovering a burial ground for enslaved people on his property.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Former North Carolina town official pleads guilty to embezzlement, identity theft
Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, the former finance director and accounting technician for the Town of Spring Lake, pleaded guilty September 21, 2022 to embezzling over $500,000 from the Town of Spring Lake between 2016 and 2021, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
