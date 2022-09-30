ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
triangletribune.com

Riverside students take a stand against canceled lunch

Posted by: Editor-Bonitta Best on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00:00 am. I recently started volunteering at Riverside High School with a fellow reporter, Hannah. We help the amazing journalists of the school’s student-run newspaper, The Pirate’s Hook, edit their stories, brainstorm sources and draft questions. Sept. 29...
DURHAM, NC
sportstravelmagazine.com

Rocky Mount Event Center Has Everything You Need

Located just an hour east of Raleigh, North Carolina is the southern-charmed city of Rocky Mount. Not only does this manufacturing hub offer beautiful parks and authentic attractions, but it is also home to Eastern North Carolina’s premier sports and entertainment venue – the Rocky Mount Event Center. This thriving establishment is conveniently situated in downtown Rocky Mount, close to the historic train station and other developing businesses. The Rocky Mount Event Center (RMEC) is a 165,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that offers exciting amenities such as event space, a family entertainment center – Game Day, and the field house which accommodates a wide range of sports and concerts.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
nsjonline.com

Local families break ground on the future of Raleigh

RALEIGH — It has been over 20 years since Ven Poole and Todd Saieed first purchased 20 acres of land just a mile east of North Hills and through the woods of St. Albans Dr. Since then, the partners of DeWitt Carolinas, Inc. have acquired an additional 20 acres and patiently weathered through two economic recessions while envisioning what could be created.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Cuts His List To Four

It’s no great surprise at this point but Andrej Stojakovic has released the list of his final four schools and Duke is not there. Three out of four are on the West Coast: UCLA, Stanford and Oregon. The fourth school? Texas. Incidentally, he had considered Virginia but they are...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home

If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#K12#Linus College#The Wake Tech Foundation#Health Sciences#Wake Tech
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WRAL

Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims

Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

WRAL-TV News, Anchors, WRAL-FM Morning Team Honored by NC Association of Broadcasters

WRAL-TV and MIX 101.5 WRAL-FM took home major awards from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) this week, including Anchor of the Year for WRAL-TV’s Lena Tillett and Large Market Radio Personality/Team of the Year for MIX Mornings’ Kyle, Bryan and Sarah. WRAL alumni Bill Leslie received induction into the NCAB Hall of Fame, and the TV station took home several awards for news coverage as well.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy