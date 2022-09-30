ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fire’s Jairo Torres (leg) undergoes surgery

 4 days ago

Chicago Fire FC winger Jairo Torres underwent successful surgery to stabilize a left tibia stress fracture, the club said Friday.

Dr. Brian Forsythe performed the procedure at Rush Oak Brook Surgery Center in Oak Brook, Ill.

The Fire said Torres will miss the final two matches of the 2022 regular season but is expected to return before the start of the 2023 season.

Torres, 22, finishes his first MLS season with one assist over 684 minutes played in 14 games (six starts).

Chicago (9-15-8, 35 points) has been eliminated from postseason contention. The Fire finish the season with matches Saturday at FC Cincinnati and on Oct. 9 at home against the New England Revolution.

–Field Level Media

