ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable

Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
LIFESTYLE
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Cyclingfrenchie
The Independent

Woman reveals she was replaced within three hours of quitting job: ‘You are always dispensable’

A woman has warned internet users to prioritise their mental health after she revealed that her corporate job replaced her position less than three hours after she had quit.Norah Myers – a pilates instructor living in Canada – has gained more than 67k followers on her TikTok page, where she shares wellness tips and pilates exercises. Before becoming a pilates instructor, Norah explained that she used to work overtime at her past corporate job.She began her viral video by stitching a TikTok from another content creator, who asked: “What’s something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?”“No...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills

What does true equality look like in a relationship?. Modern day romantic relationships aren't always easy to figure out or navigate for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the complexity of the personalities working together, or trying to maneuver around societal and gender expectations, a lot of couples struggle with finding a comfortable equilibrium in today's society.
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
986M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy