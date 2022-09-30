ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Shannon Sharpe Issues Apology for ‘Lack of Sensitivity’ in Tua Tagovailoa Tweet

By Sean Griffin
 2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe, Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports 1, took to Twitter to apologize for a previous tweet he made during Thursday Night Football‘s broadcast. In the second quarter of the game, Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa injured his head and experienced severe concussion-like symptoms.

After the injury, Shannon Sharpe took to Twitter to share his thoughts. However, after the tweet was poorly received by most fans, he deleted it. He then followed up with another tweet explaining why he deleted the message. He also apologized for his “lack of sensitivity.”

“I deleted my previous post because it wasn’t the right thing to say. I apologize for my lack of sensitivity dealing with the injury.” Sharped continued by adding: “I believe the Dolphins lied about Tua injury on Sunday and put him in this predicament. Again, I apologize for lapse in judgement.”

In the replies to this tweet, people were inevitably searching for his initial tweet that prompted the apology. Sure enough, one user quickly posted a screenshot Sharpe’s original message in the replies.

“Wonder IF* Tua/Dolphins call this a [back] injury. Can’t [wait] to hear the diagnosis,” his original tweet, which has since been deleted, read.

Plenty of fans reacted to Sharpe’s apology online. Most people completely understood Shannon, siding with him in calling out the Dolphins’ endangerment of their quarterback’s safety.

Fans React to Shannon Sharpe’s Apology Over His Tua Tagovailoa Tweet

“You’re all good unc, we know what you meant,” one person wrote.

Another called for Shannon to put the tweet back up. “Not sure what u said that was wrong or offensive, put that tweet back up unc,” they wrote.

Another person said that while Shannon was right, he acknowledged the player could’ve worded his original tweet differently. “Some things bigger than being ‘right’. He realized that which explains the apology,” they wrote.

“Definitely shouldn’t have been cleared to play so soon,” one person commented. “Don’t concussions have a compounding effect?”

Other fans thought the team shouldn’t have started Tua Tagovailoa against the Bengals after his scary injury last week against the Buffalo Bills. “Dolphins shouldn’t have played him. They are fully responsible for this,” one fan wrote. “They don’t care for their players health.”

The Dolphins entered the contest undefeated, in large part due to the efforts of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The team had wins over the Bills, Ravens, and Patriots before meeting the Bengals.

In Week 5, the Dolphins will suit up against divisional foe the New York Jets. It remains to be seen whether Tagovailoa will sit this matchup out, although it seems like he could use a game off.

