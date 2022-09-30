Mila Kunis confirms Ashton Kutcher first confessed he loved her while drunk

Mila Kunis has confirmed that Ashton Kutcher was drunk when he first told her he loved her.

The Luckiest Girl Alive star was asked about a TikTok video in which her husband said he had had “a little too much tequila” when he first confessed his feelings.

Kunis, 39, said: “It really happened. Oh, I remember that night.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight , she continued: “I didn’t have tequila. I was sober and I was like, ‘Oh my god’. It happened, guys.”

The actor added that she knew she loved Kutcher at the same time he first said “I love you” to her.

Kutcher, 44, opened up about the drunken moment on his new Peloton running series Our Future Selves this week.

In a clip shared to Peloton’s TikTok account, he shared the story as he ran alongside country singer Kenny Chesney.

The That 70s Show star said: “The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to ‘You and Tequila’.

“I might have had a little too much tequila,” he joked, adding: “I showed up drunk at her house at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy.’

“And I told her I love her, and she’s like, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?’”

Kutcher confirmed to Kunis the following day that he felt the same as he did while drunk. “I woke up the next morning and said, ‘I still love you’,” he shared.

Kutcher and Kunis met as castmates on the set of That 70s Show in 1998, but didn’t start dating until 2012.

They married in July 2015 and share two children, an eight-year-old daughter named Wyatt Isabelle and a six-year-old son named Dimitri Portwood.

The couple stirred controversy last summer when they revealed they only bathe their children when “you can see dirt on them” .

Kunis said she did not shower every day as a child because “I didn’t have hot water growing up”, but added: “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.”