ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mila Kunis confirms Ashton Kutcher first confessed he loved her while drunk

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2Mir_0iGpaJz700

Mila Kunis has confirmed that Ashton Kutcher was drunk when he first told her he loved her.

The Luckiest Girl Alive star was asked about a TikTok video in which her husband said he had had “a little too much tequila” when he first confessed his feelings.

Kunis, 39, said: “It really happened. Oh, I remember that night.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight , she continued: “I didn’t have tequila. I was sober and I was like, ‘Oh my god’. It happened, guys.”

The actor added that she knew she loved Kutcher at the same time he first said “I love you” to her.

Kutcher, 44, opened up about the drunken moment on his new Peloton running series Our Future Selves this week.

In a clip shared to Peloton’s TikTok account, he shared the story as he ran alongside country singer Kenny Chesney.

The That 70s Show star said: “The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to ‘You and Tequila’.

“I might have had a little too much tequila,” he joked, adding: “I showed up drunk at her house at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy.’

“And I told her I love her, and she’s like, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?’”

Kutcher confirmed to Kunis the following day that he felt the same as he did while drunk. “I woke up the next morning and said, ‘I still love you’,” he shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162vP6_0iGpaJz700

Kutcher and Kunis met as castmates on the set of That 70s Show in 1998, but didn’t start dating until 2012.

They married in July 2015 and share two children, an eight-year-old daughter named Wyatt Isabelle and a six-year-old son named Dimitri Portwood.

The couple stirred controversy last summer when they revealed they only bathe their children when “you can see dirt on them” .

Kunis said she did not shower every day as a child because “I didn’t have hot water growing up”, but added: “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#You And Tequila#Tiktok#Peloton
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship

Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy