F1 News: Schumacher Warns Toto Wolff Of Jumping Into Red Bull Speculation
Former F1 drivers Timo Glock and Ralph Schumacher have both spoken out about Toto Wolff’s disregard for holding back on Red Bull’s rumoured cost cap breach. Backing up the team chief Christian Horner, they’ve noted that it isn’t best for Wolff to be going into so much detail about the apparent investigations.
Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Jr. facing elimination in Singapore
Carlos Sainz Jr. can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. is one of five drivers with a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. Of those...
Max Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached cost-cap rules
On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later...
Lewis Hamilton apologises for error as Singapore podium hopes are dashed
Lewis Hamilton apologised to Mercedes and said, “I f***** it up big time”, after he crashed into a wall and fell off the road before finishing ninth at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Sergio Perez took the chequered flag of a turbulent wet-dry race under the lights of the Marina Bay Circuit, while Max Verstappen’s wait for a second world championship goes on for following an error-strew display.Verstappen started eighth and finished just one place higher after he dropped to last when a wild move on Lando Norris backfired.However, the Dutchman – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings –...
Motor racing-Perez keeps Singapore win as Verstappen puts title celebrations on ice
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mexican Sergio Perez put in the drive of his life to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix but his victory margin was later slashed as he collected a five-second time penalty for a safety car infringement.
F1 practice: What time is the Singapore Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points. F1 LIVE: Follow FP2 at the Singapore Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton targets strong showingVerstappen has won the...
Toto Wolff urges FIA to enforce F1 regulations over reported Red Bull budget breach
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded Formula One’s governing body the FIA take robust action over reports Red Bull broke the rules when Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to last year’s world championship.On the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix – a race which could see Verstappen secure his second title in as many seasons – his controversial maiden triumph is under the microscope amid allegations his Red Bull team overspent.F1 introduced a budget cap of $145million (£114m) last year. But Verstappen’s Red Bull are facing accusations – reported in Auto Motor und Sport and Gazzetta Dello Sport –...
F1 stewards clear Hamilton in jewelry clash; Mercedes fined
Lewis Hamilton was “not trying to make a statement” by wearing a nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, and the seven-time Formula One champion got his wish for leniency granted when stewards cleared him for putting it in again. No action was taken against Hamilton,...
Singapore GP: Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two from Charles Leclerc in Practice Two
Carlos Sainz led a one-two from team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari set the pace in Practice Two at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday. The Spaniard produced a 1:42.587 to beat Leclerc by two tenths, with Mercedes' George Russell edging out world champion in waiting Max Verstappen for third. Lewis...
Victory For Sergio Perez At Chaotic Singapore Grand Prix
The F1 circus returned to Singapore for the first time since 2019. This particular Grand Prix is one of the most physically taxing races on the calendar due to the suffocating climate and the high probability of rain. If you watched it, you'd know it was a mess. The track...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Horner threatens legal action as budget cap row overshadows Leclerc pole
Charles Leclerc took pole for the Singapore Grand Prix but a furious Max Verstappen saw his hopes of sealing his second title shattered as he managed only eighth on the grid. Their drama in qualifying was completely overshadowed, however, as the row over potential breaches of the Formula One budget cap in 2021 escalated, with Lewis Hamilton insisting the FIA apply the rules rigorously on what he described as an issue that had to be taken seriously.
Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap
SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went fastest on Saturday in a rain-shortened final Formula One practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix. The Monegasque lapped the twilit 5-km Marina Bay track in one minute, 57.782 seconds on intermediate tyres to go over half a second clear of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.
Ferrari Reveals It’s First Not-An-SUV – Meet The Purosangue
It’s been a long time since we first heard rumours that Ferrari was working on an SUV, and since then we’ve been keeping our eyes out for hints at what the Maranello company has in store for the industry. Now the Purosangue has finally been released, and we’ve been told by the marque that it’s not an SUV, despite it looking like an SUV with an SUV body, an SUV layout, and filling the SUV-sized space in the Ferrari lineup. Right…
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Crew Member's Awful Decision
One member of Hailie Deegan's Ford pit crew was reportedly stripped of their NASCAR credential and escorted from the track after an awful decision during Saturday's Truck Series race. The crew member ran into the infield for a loose tire under green-flag conditions, an obvious penalty. That resulted in a...
Luis Suarez defends Lionel Messi over his leaked contract demands at Barcelona - including a £71.5m salary and a private plane - calling them 'very normal'... and says his request to share a VIP box with him at the Nou Camp 'made life easier' for the club
Luis Suarez has leapt to the defence of Lionel Messi following the revelations around his 2020 contract at Barcelona. Last week, El Mundo revealed the stipulations Messi demanded to stay with Barca, which included a massive signing-on bonus of £8.7million and a private jet to fly his family back to Argentina at Christmas.
F1 budget cap debate explained: Punishments, decision date and more
The Mercedes team principal said Red Bull are being investigated after Christian Horner remained adamant that Red Bull had not gone over the cost cap. But what is the cost cap and how could it impact teams who breach the limit?. What is the F1 cost cap and why was...
What Happened To The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick Cars? Their Future Revealed
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released last week to Prime Video. Since then, many fans have been asking what has happened to Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond’s cars that they drove in the episode. May drove, and crashed, the Mitsubishi Evo 8, Hammond had a...
Richard Hammond’s BMW 850ci From A Legendary Top Gear Challenge Is For Sale
The BMW 850Ci which Grand Tour host Richard Hammond presented on the seventeenth season of Top Gear, is now for sale. Hammond chose the iconic retro BMW as a good second-hand car for the same price as the then-new Nissan Pixo. The 1994 BMW 850Ci seemed an obvious choice for Hammond with the 5.0-litre V12 engine providing 322 horsepower. It had a five-speed automatic gear box that sent power to the rear wheels.
