Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The Hockey Writers
3 Bad Contracts the Blackhawks Should Trade For
When Chicago Blackhawks‘ training camp opened on Sept. 21, general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson met with the media to discuss various topics. One of them that stood out was the salary cap, as he stated that he was open to “weaponizing” salary cap space in a trade if a team wants to unload a bad contract before opening night. The Blackhawks are fifth-best in the league in cap space, with over $7 million to work with. One of the rules is that teams can be 10 percent above it during the offseason but must be compliant before the regular season begins. There are a lot of NHL clubs looking to shed salary, and the Blackhawks have made it clear they want draft capital for the 2023 NHL Draft with their flurry of offseason moves. Here are a few trade candidates they can consider.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: What Does a Successful 2022-23 Season Look Like?
The Detroit Red Wings are ready to take the next step in their rebuild after a busy summer. But how do you quantify that next step?. We can do so by setting goals for the season – similar to corporate annual planning. The Red Wings are technically a business, after all.
Detroit Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: TV channel, time info
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (2-2-0) at Pittsburgh Penguins (1-3-0) Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Radio: None (radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have three more preseason matchups before their regular season begins Oct. 14 vs. the Montreal Canadiens. They beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-0, on Saturday. Pittsburg last to Buffalo, 3-0, on Saturday and have one more preseason game before hosting the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday for their season opener.
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom has some competition: Meet all NHL teams' tallest players
Forget the memes of "Hot Girl Summer" — it’s time for "Tall Guy Fall." *No, we are not actually rooting for tall guys to fall. Instead, as baseball season, dominated the past few weeks by the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge’s chase of the American League home run record, turns to hockey season, we’re reminded that the tallest NHL player of all time, 6-9 Zdeno Chara retired this summer, leaving a lanky opening at the, ahem, top.
Yardbarker
Ducks, Coyotes Rivalry Reignited with Jenik Hit on Zegras
In case you missed it, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras had his bell rung by Jan Jenik of the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, adding a new chapter to the growing rivalry between the two teams. As it would happen, Adam Henrique was the first to answer the call to...
FOX Sports
Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement
Johnny Hockey moved East, though not as far as everyone thought. The champs out West couldn’t keep the entire band together. And two teams with lengthy playoff droughts made some moves hoping to change that. Johnny Gaudreau joining Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL....
NHL
Josi inspires next generation with Predators at Global Series Challenge
BERN, Switzerland -- The kids lined up at center ice in the middle of a youth clinic the Nashville Predators held after practice at PostFinance Arena on Sunday. One by one, they got the chance to go one-on-one against Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Can you imagine?. Josi has more assists...
