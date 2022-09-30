Read full article on original website
Less than a month ago, the Vancouver Whitecaps were enduring a run of just four points from six games, culminating in a three-game losing streak. If you'd have asked even the most optimistic supporter back then, even they would have been considering throwing in the towel when it came to VWFC's MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.
The LA Galaxy have clinched a 2022 MLS Cup playoffs berth. The team’s 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park secured a fourth place slot on the Western Conference table and their ticket to the postseason, ending a two-year playoff drought. Head coach...
It should have been the night where they sealed their spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth year running but, instead, Minnesota United fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. Playing against the bottom side in the Western Conference, MNUFC's performance on Saturday was...
One of Major League Soccer's most historic runs came to an end on Sunday as the Seattle Sounders missed out on the Playoffs for the first time. The Sounders enjoyed an incredible 13-year run in the post-season since their 2009 inaugural season, making the MLS Cup final four times and winning the title twice.
The Columbus Crew triumphed 2-1 over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Lower.com Field to reignite their 2022 MLS playoff bid. Two last minute goals from Derrick Etienne Jr. propelled the home side to eighth place on the Eastern Conference table, tied at 45 points with Inter Miami. Though the team stands one slot away from making the postseason, head coach Caleb Porter insists Columbus’ victory over the Red Bulls was the necessary push before pulling through.
It was a day of celebration as LAFC sealed a second Supporters' Shield title in four years on Sunday, but the real work has only just begun. The last time the Black and Gold were in this position, they crashed out of the MLS Cup Playoffs at the Western Conference Final stage, throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 at home to eventual champions the Seattle Sounders.
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Keep track of who is winning the most aerial duels in MLS throughout the 2022 season.
Keep track of Major League Soccer's top tacklers throughout the 2022 season.
LAFC have clinched the 2022 Supporters’ Shield.
Check in throughout the season to see which MLS goalkeepers lead the way for saves and clean sheets.
Keep track of the top 10 dribblers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
